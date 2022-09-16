ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United staying alive in MLS playoff hunt

Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman works the ball next to Orlando City's Ruan during the second half of an MLS match Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman works the ball next to Orlando City's Ruan during the second half of an MLS match Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson analyzes Atlanta United’s 1-0 win at Orlando and previews Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Ronald Hernandez and Thiago Almada. Roberson also answers your many questions about the MLS team.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Aug. 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

Aug. 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Aug. 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

Aug. 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

Aug. 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 10 Atlanta United 4, Toronto 2

Sept. 14 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 0

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

