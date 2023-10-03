Info to know: Atlanta United at Philadelphia

Atlanta United (13-8-10) will play at Philadelphia (14-8-9) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Subaru Park. Kickoff will be at 7:39 p.m. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Philadelphia manager: Jim Curtin

Philadelphia at home: 9-1-5

Atlanta United on road: 3-5-7

Philadelphia goals for/against: 53/37

Philadelphia expected goals for/against: 45.6/40

Philadelphia past five league matches: T-T-T-T-T

Atlanta United goals for/against: 61/47

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 40.8/36

Atlanta United past five matches: L-T-W-T-W

Philadelphia key players

Daniel Gazdag: 13 goals, five assists

Julian Carranza: 12 goals, four assists

Mikael Uhre: Eight goals, three assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: 10 goals, 16 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 15 goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Four goals, 10 assists

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, four assists

Tyler Wolff: Five goals, one assist

Saba Lobjanidze: Three goals, three assists

Talking points

1. Keeping momentum. Atlanta United is unbeaten in its past four matches. If it wins its next three matches, it will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. Finishing among the top four will guarantee the team home-field advantage in a best-of-three opening series. The team failed to make the playoffs last season.

2. History. Atlanta United hasn’t defeated Philadelphia in Chester, Pennsylvania, since 2018. It has been beaten in its past three matches there.

Officiating crew

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Matthew Nelson

Fourth official: Filip Dujic

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Peter Balciunas

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Machop Chol (leg).

Philadelphia

Out: Kai Wagner (yellow card accumulation)

What was said

“At this time of year, you don’t need extra motivation. It’s just what it is. And so we know that we want to try to be on the up going into the playoffs. We’ve got three games. If we win those three games, then that comes with its own little reward.” – Brad Guzan

“Players are motivated and motivation is one thing, commitment is another one. I think it’s different. They’re so motivated, they’re happy. You see the training sessions, they’re happy. They’re enjoying themselves. In those tough moments, are we fully committed to the cause? Are we fully committed to win and earn those three points and fight for those and is our full commitment ... their motivation, honestly, I don’t care. It’s about the commitment. It’s about being fully committed to the vision to finish top four.” – Pineda

“It’s so exciting. And I’m so happy about that. As I said, so before, I love competition and going for championship, so it’s great.” – Saba Lobjanidze

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Xande Silva

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

