Info to know: Atlanta United at Philadelphia

Atlanta United (13-8-10) will play at Philadelphia (14-8-9) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Subaru Park. Kickoff will be at 7:39 p.m. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.
Philadelphia manager: Jim Curtin
Philadelphia at home: 9-1-5
Atlanta United on road: 3-5-7
Philadelphia goals for/against: 53/37
Philadelphia expected goals for/against: 45.6/40
Philadelphia past five league matches: T-T-T-T-T
Atlanta United goals for/against: 61/47
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 40.8/36
Atlanta United past five matches: L-T-W-T-W
Philadelphia key players
Daniel Gazdag: 13 goals, five assists
Julian Carranza: 12 goals, four assists
Mikael Uhre: Eight goals, three assists
Atlanta United key players
Thiago Almada: 10 goals, 16 assists
Giorgos Giakoumakis: 15 goals, two assists
Brooks Lennon: Four goals, 10 assists
Caleb Wiley: Four goals, four assists
Tyler Wolff: Five goals, one assist
Saba Lobjanidze: Three goals, three assists
Talking points
1. Keeping momentum. Atlanta United is unbeaten in its past four matches. If it wins its next three matches, it will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. Finishing among the top four will guarantee the team home-field advantage in a best-of-three opening series. The team failed to make the playoffs last season.
2. History. Atlanta United hasn’t defeated Philadelphia in Chester, Pennsylvania, since 2018. It has been beaten in its past three matches there.
Officiating crew
Referee: Alex Chilowicz
Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Matthew Nelson
Fourth official: Filip Dujic
VAR: Daniel Radford
AVAR: Peter Balciunas
Injury reports
Atlanta United
Out: Machop Chol (leg).
Philadelphia
Out: Kai Wagner (yellow card accumulation)
What was said
“At this time of year, you don’t need extra motivation. It’s just what it is. And so we know that we want to try to be on the up going into the playoffs. We’ve got three games. If we win those three games, then that comes with its own little reward.” – Brad Guzan
“Players are motivated and motivation is one thing, commitment is another one. I think it’s different. They’re so motivated, they’re happy. You see the training sessions, they’re happy. They’re enjoying themselves. In those tough moments, are we fully committed to the cause? Are we fully committed to win and earn those three points and fight for those and is our full commitment ... their motivation, honestly, I don’t care. It’s about the commitment. It’s about being fully committed to the vision to finish top four.” – Pineda
“It’s so exciting. And I’m so happy about that. As I said, so before, I love competition and going for championship, so it’s great.” – Saba Lobjanidze
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Luis Abram
Centerback Miles Robinson
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Defensive midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Winger Xande Silva
Winger Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1
March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1
March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0
March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1
March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1
April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0
April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1
April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2
April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1
April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1
May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1
May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1
May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0
May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3
May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1
May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3
June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0
June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1
June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2
June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0
July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0
July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1
July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup
July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup
Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0
Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0
Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2
Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1
Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
