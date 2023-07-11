Info to know: Atlanta United at New England

Atlanta United (9-5-8) will play at New England (10-4-7) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

New England manager: Bruce Arena

New England at home: 7-0-3

Atlanta United on road: 2-4-5

New England goals for/against: 36/27

New England expected goals for/against: 29/28

New England past five matches: W-W-W-D-L

Atlanta United goals for/against: 40/35

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 30.1/26.1

Atlanta United past five matches: W-D-L-W-W

New England key players

Bobby Wood: Seven goals, four assists

Carles Gil: Seven goals, three assists

Gustavo Bou: Four goals, three assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Eight goals, 10 assists

Tyler Wolff: Four goals

Brooks Lennon: Three goals, seven assists

Talking points

1. Fresh legs. The team played at Montreal on Saturday and will host Orlando on Saturday. Pineda will have to juggle some parts of the lineup. Almada, Wolff, Lennon and Caleb Wiley ran and ran against Montreal. Will Pineda sub in fresh legs or go with what has been working?

2. Up top. Giorgos Giakoumakis didn’t make the trip to Montreal. He trained by himself Monday. If he’s available, it will be as a bench player. Miguel Berry started against Montreal. If he doesn’t start, Erik Lopez or Machop Chol may get the nod.

3. History. Atlanta United has won once at Gillette Stadium. That happened in 2019. Atlanta United just earned its second-ever win at Montreal. Perhaps it will go 2-for-2.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring).

Out: Miles Robinson (international duty) and Franco Ibarra (loan).

New England

Out: Dylan Borrero (left knee), Carles Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (right hamstring), Maciel (left achilles), Tommy McNamara (left leg), DeJuan Jones (international duty) and Latif Blessing (red card).

Officiating crew

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistants: Adam Wienckowski, Jason White

Fourth official: Adam Kilpatrick

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Ronald Hernandez

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Edwin Mosquera

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Attacking midfielder Machop Chol

Striker Miguel Berry

