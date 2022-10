Atlanta United’s Pineda said many factors behind why Josef Martinez didn’t start

Pineda said he didn’t start Martinez because of what he and the other coaches see during the week. He said there are a combination of factors, including tactics, fitness levels during training, scouting and the culture of the team.

Pineda said he also understands why he was being questioned about the decision not to start Martinez in a must-win game.

“I get why you guys ask these type of questions, but no one asked these questions when we were winning,” he said. “So everybody was talking about how good we were in the last three games. And, and now it seems like it’s irrelevant.

“So at the end of the day, I understand my role, and my job is about winning matches. And when we win, everything is beautiful. When we lose, everything is bad, or my decisions are criticized. And I understand that. And it’s not a criticism to you guys, as well, because I understand your jobs, and I understand my job. And I understand this part of my job, so no problem there.”

Atlanta United won 11 points from its past eight games. Martinez was not eligible for selection for the 4-2 win against Toronto because Pineda suspended him for “conduct detrimental to the team.” after the two got into an argument following the loss at Portland.

Don’t expect Pineda to change.

“I’m not perfect. I’m not a machine that is 100% accuracy,” he said. “I will always reflect on what we could have done better game by game. And I can tell you that in a few days, one, two days, we will come back with a good analysis of this game, and we will digest it as coaching staff, and we will stick to the process we have.”

