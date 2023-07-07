Atlanta United’s Edwin Mosquera eligible to play

Atlanta United’s Edwin Mosquera is available for Saturday’s MLS match after receiving his international transfer certificate Friday.

That he is back in Atlanta with the MLS team is one of what are becoming many surprises this season.

Mosquera was sent on loan to Defensa y Justicia in Argentina before the season, in part to help the club comply with MLS roster rules and in part to hopefully get him playing time. The had four players signed as part of the Under-22 Initiative. It is allowed three. It also had signed Derrick Etienne as a free agent. He was expected to start at left wing, where Mosquera made 12 appearances last season.

Things changed for the club and player because Mosquera was recalled in early June by “mutual agreement,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Thursday.

The club brought him back, knowing that it was going to put it in a difficult situation regarding MLS rules because it again had four active players on its roster signed as Under-22s.

To solve the issue, Atlanta United surprisingly sent starting defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra on loan to Toronto. Ibarra didn’t want to leave the club, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. Ibarra could be seen watching the opening minutes of training session before he left the facility. He waited to sign the loan papers until Thursday night. He confirmed that he didn’t want to leave with an Instagram post Friday.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA