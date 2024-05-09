Atlanta United

Atlanta United vs. Charleston set for May 21

Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) signs a soccer ball as the team arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024, moments before the team faces the Chicago Fire. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) signs a soccer ball as the team arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024, moments before the team faces the Chicago Fire. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
17 minutes ago

Atlanta United is scheduled to play at Charleston at 7 p.m. May 21 in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Round of 16 match will be played at Patriots Point Soccer Complex, just outside of Charleston, South Carolina.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Atlanta United advanced in the tournament by defeating Charlotte Independence 3-0 on Tuesday at Kennesaw State. Charleston advanced by defeating Tormenta 3-2 on Wednesday.

Atlanta United has a history with Charleston. They have faced each other three times in the U.S. Open Cup, most recently in 2019. Atlanta United won each match.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces GOP backlash after failed bid to oust speaker

BREAKING
Georgia Supreme Court dismisses case challenging Cobb electoral map
34m ago

Credit: Transwestern Real Estate Services

Downtown Atlanta icon lands new office leases despite cloudy future
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Exams, credit checks harmed Black firefighter applicants in Cobb, DOJ alleges
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen out for match against D.C. United
Nic Firmino leads Atlanta United into U.S. Open Cup round of 16
While ‘everything is going crazy outside,’ Atlanta United will simplify
Featured

Credit: Mike Jordan

EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs
15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal