4 Premier League teams will play in Atlanta

“We’ve seen the tremendous growth in soccer fandom in Atlanta, the great things that Atlanta United has done to grow a tremendous fan base, the new U.S. Soccer training facility that’s coming,” Jain said in an exclusive interview with Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Mercedes-Benz Stadium just being such a tremendous venue that showcased itself in hosting a number of global events, it’s just provided a great opportunity for us to be able to bring Premier League summer series back to Atlanta and engage our fans there.”

The EPL season is scheduled to start Aug. 16, so the doubleheader should see full-strength teams. Bournemouth is led by U.S. standout Tyler Adams. Manchester United, 12-time Premier League champion, features several internationals, including Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes. Everton includes England starting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, West Ham includes England international Jarrod Bowen.

“To be able to bring a Premier League match day experience to our fans in Atlanta so they can really experience world class players and managers up close is hopefully an exciting opportunity for them, and just another step in continuing to provide our fans an opportunity to engage with our league, clubs and players,” Jain said.

The EPL is discussing with Mercedes-Benz Stadium opportunities for Atlanta United season-ticket holders to get access to tickets for the doubleheader. The EPL is also working with the clubs on conversations with supporters of the teams in the city on engagement opportunities, as well as tickets. No details on either are finalized.

It will be a busy summer of soccer in Atlanta.

In addition to Atlanta United’s matches, the city is scheduled to host six matches in the Club World Cup from the first one on June 16 until the quarterfinal on July 5, and then the EPL friendlies.

Jain said he’s not worried that it’s too much soccer for one city.

“We’ve had great conversations with Mercedes-Benz on ensuring that we can bring a really unique, Premier League match-day experience for our fans in in the market, and it’s a tremendous opportunity for our clubs to be able to play at such an amazing facility in in Atlanta,” Jain said.

