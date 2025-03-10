Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Latte Lath placed in concussion protocol

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 dribbles during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday March 8, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 dribbles during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday March 8, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
Updated 46 minutes ago

Atlanta United striker Emmanuel Latte Lath was placed by the team into concussion protocol on Monday. His status for Sunday’s match against Inter Miami will be determined later this week.

Latte Lath, who leads Atlanta United with two goals, can’t participate in contact portions of training until he clears protocol.

Latte Lath collided with several players in the 38th minute of last week’s 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Latte Lath stayed down, holding the side of his head, after the collision. He passed an on-field evaluation by a physician and returned to the match. He passed another evaluation during halftime and continued playing. After the match, after another evaluation, he was place into the protocol.

Atlanta United backup striker Jamal Thiare will likely miss several weeks because of a quadriceps injury, manager Ronny Deila said last week. Cayman Togashi could be the only healthy striker ahead of Sunday’s match.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams #3 passes the ball during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday March 8, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Soccer stats: Atlanta United 0, Red Bulls 0

Atlanta United getting good news with injuries among fullbacks

One will be available Saturday, and another could return a week later.

Atlanta United shut out in consecutive matches for first time in 3 seasons

Manager Ronny Deila’s lineup was composed of $22 million striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, $13 million midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, $10 million winger Miguel Almiron .....

The Latest

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, kicks the ball ahead of Real Sociedad's Nayef Aguerd during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

Credit: AP

4 Premier League teams will play in Atlanta

Atlanta United needs to go back to go forward

Soccer stats: Atlanta United 0, Red Bulls 0

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.