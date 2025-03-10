Atlanta United’s Latte Lath placed in concussion protocol

Atlanta United striker Emmanuel Latte Lath was placed by the team into concussion protocol on Monday. His status for Sunday’s match against Inter Miami will be determined later this week.

Latte Lath, who leads Atlanta United with two goals, can’t participate in contact portions of training until he clears protocol.

Latte Lath collided with several players in the 38th minute of last week’s 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.