Atlanta United shut out in consecutive matches for first time in 3 seasons

Despite millions of dollars spent to improve its attack, Atlanta United was shut out for the second consecutive match, drawing with New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the first time since July 2022 that Atlanta United was held scoreless in consecutive matches.
The team’s offense was electric in the first half, same as in the previous two matches. Instead of the defense disappointing in the final 45 minutes, as was the case in the first two matches, the offense failed to produce anything substantive against Red Bulls with the outcome not settled.
Atlanta United finished with 11 shots, seven on goal, and an expected goals of 1.6 in front of an announced attendance of 42,562. The problem for the team is 10 of those shots, with six on goal, came in the first half.
Manager Ronny Deila’s lineup was composed of $22 million striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, $13 million midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, $10 million winger Miguel Almiron, Saba Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba, making his first start this season, and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Pedro Amador, making his first start this season, and Matthew Edwards, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
The first half was very similar to the scoreless first half of last week’s match at Charlotte. Atlanta United dominated the Red Bulls but couldn’t find a difference-making goal. Atlanta United created seven chances to Red Bulls’ two. Atlanta United finished with 1.6 expected goals to Red Bulls’ 0.2.
The important question for Atlanta United was would it play better in the second half than it did in its previous two matches when it gave up four goals total?
Atlanta United’s defense held firm for the opening 20 minutes. Its offense, though, disappeared, failing to even take a shot in that span.
Deila subbed on Edwin Mosquera and Noah Cobb for Latte Lath and Edwards in the 68th minute. Lobjanidze moved to striker and Mosquera came on at right wing. Matuesz Klich and Cayman Togashi, making his debut, came on for Muyumba and Lobjanidze in the 76th minute. Xande Silva came on for Almiron in the 87th minute.
