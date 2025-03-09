Atlanta United shut out in consecutive matches for first time in 3 seasons

Despite millions of dollars spent to improve its attack, Atlanta United was shut out for the second consecutive match, drawing with New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the first time since July 2022 that Atlanta United was held scoreless in consecutive matches.

The team’s offense was electric in the first half, same as in the previous two matches. Instead of the defense disappointing in the final 45 minutes, as was the case in the first two matches, the offense failed to produce anything substantive against Red Bulls with the outcome not settled.

Atlanta United finished with 11 shots, seven on goal, and an expected goals of 1.6 in front of an announced attendance of 42,562. The problem for the team is 10 of those shots, with six on goal, came in the first half.