Atlanta United reports ticket sales at levels before COVID-19

Atlanta United has won its three home matches by a combined score of 9-1. It will host Philadelphia on Sunday.

“We’re starting to get a little swagger, and usually contagious environments kind of spill into the next match, and that’s what we’re starting to see,” Rovak said.

Rovak said group sales and suite rental sales also are trending upward. There are a few hundred season tickets remaining. The sales team also last week started selling five-match flex packs. There are less than 1,200 tickets remaining for each of the next three home matches, he said.

Having home matches on pace to sell out three weeks before they are scheduled to be played hasn’t consistently happened since 2019, Rovak said.

The reported increased sales likely will not affect the number of matches when the team will open the upper tier for full capacity. The team said that decision is dependent upon which matches it believes it can sell out the stadium. The stadium was open to full capacity for the season opener and is scheduled to be fully open for the match June 2 against Charlotte and the Miami match Sept. 18.

The team will start in August going through the wait list for next year’s potential season-ticket buyers. Getting on the wait list requires a $50 deposit.

Rovak said the sales team has tried to strengthen the benefit packages toward what the holders are using most or finding value in.

Rovak said 92% of season-ticket holders are using at least one of the benefits, which include being able to swap tickets on an exchange if more or fewer are needed, as long as it’s done 30 days before the match; get a credit for next season for unused tickets this season, provided that at least a 60-day notice is given to the club; and the team buying tickets for any of 16 away matches, if someone communicates to them through the appropriate channel that the person is going. The exception is the match at Miami on May 29. The package also includes pre-sales to the international matches the stadium has hosted, such as last week’s SheBelieves Cup, or will host, which includes the Copa America opening match June 20 and the friendly between Chelsea and Club America on July 31.

“That’s been a massive win,” he said.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.