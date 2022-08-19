Atlanta United still believes it will make MLS playoffs

“I think everyone in this group believes that we can make the playoffs, believes that we can win games, and I know this is three points lost at home, but we can easily make it up on Sunday and be in a better position,” he said.

To do so, the team must stop making the “silly” mistakes on defense that have cost it many points, and it must be more clinical on offense, according to Pineda.

The mistakes made against Red Bulls -- a turnover in its defensive half and poor execution defending a set piece -- were the same it made against Cincinnati in the previous game. They are the same it has made in most of its losses.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost a lot of important points,” striker Josef Martinez said. “But we’ve been suffering this since the first game, it’s not the first time. So we have to keep going, don’t lose hope. Last year we were in last place and ended up in the playoffs. We still have games to play, we’ve played less games, and we have to fight until the end. If we can, we can, if not, keep working. Maybe for the younger guys they have more years but we have to keep going, keep working.”

A bigger issue may be the team’s visible lack of confidence after the goals scored by Red Bulls in a four-minute span in the first half. That drop in morale has also been an issue this season.

“We couldn’t even connect certain passes and we started to not be as proactive as we started the game,” Pineda said. “And then, we concede the second one in a set piece and then it’s almost like a lot of, I don’t know, not a lot of motivation there to just connect the passes and go forward. We lost a little bit the control of the game.”

Pineda lauded his team for its fight near the end of the game in which Martinez scored and it had a chance to tie the game on a set piece. He said that fight is why supporters should believe the team can still make the postseason.

“The team is going to fight until the end, that’s what I can say,” he said.

