Atlanta United players take responsibility for Gonzalo Pineda’s firing

Atlanta United will host Houston on Saturday. The Five Stripes have one win in their past 11 league matches. They are in 13th place in the East, three points behind in the chase for the ninth and final playoff spot.

“I think it’s everyone’s responsibility, the results that have unfortunately happened this season,” Lennon said. “We’re obviously all holding ourselves accountable for everything that’s happened. We’ve just got to move on. Now it’s time to look forward.”

Lennon and Guzan both pointed to a lack of goals as a reason that Pineda was fired. The team scored 22 goals in its first 16 matches. It ranks fourth in the East and eighth in MLS in expected goals (25.5) this season.

Tuesday’s training session was the third under Valentino. Most of the session was spent creating 2-on-1 matchups and finishing.

“I don’t think that we were necessarily going out there and getting rolled over,” Lennon said. “I don’t think I can think of a single game where I walked off the pitch and the team completely, 100% outperformed us. The effort was there. And I think that the final product lacked at times, and that’s something that we’re working on now in the break and going into Houston is finishing our chances because I think in a lot of those games, the results would have been a little bit different if we would have finished our chances.”

Though Lagerwey last week and the players Tuesday mentioned simplifying things, they also said that Pineda’s tactics weren’t hard to understand. Lennon said that Pineda was smart tactically and that players understood what was expected. He said perhaps it just wasn’t the right time for Pineda in Atlanta.

Guzan said it simply came down to the players not producing.

“We’re in a results-driven business, and we weren’t getting results,” he said. “Simple.”

Missing. Giorgos Giakoumakis didn’t report to training Tuesday, which isn’t surprising. Negotiations between the club and Cruz Azul for the transfer of the striker are still ongoing, despite reports last week that the move was done for $10 million.

Goalkeeper Josh Cohen didn’t participate in Tuesday’s session because of back spasms. His status is day to day. Cohen started Atlanta United’s past two matches. Guzan said that Cohen starting against Charlotte doesn’t provide him with more motivation to get the starting job back. He said his motivations are internal. Guzan started the first 14 league matches this season.

Also missing Tuesday because of calls-ups to their national teams were attacking midfielder Thiago Almada (Argentina), central midfielder Bartosz Slisz (Poland), winger Saba Lobjanidze (Georgia), fullback Caleb Wiley (U.S.) and centerback Noah Cobb (U.S.). Almada, Cobb and Wiley are expected to return later this week ahead of Saturday’s match.

Centerback Stian Gregersen worked out individually as he works his way back from an hamstring injury suffered against Charlotte.

Winger Tyler Wolff did participate in his return from an MCL sprain in his right knee that sidelined him in early May.

Assistant. Former Vancouver manager Carl Robinson assisted Valentino with Tuesday’s training session. Robinson hasn’t yet been hired by the club. Matt Lawrey, formerly the team’s academy director, also assisted.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.