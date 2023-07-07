Atlanta United heads north looking for answers

Atlanta United will get a chance to focus on soccer instead of the transfer window when it plays at Montreal on Saturday.

The team (8-5-8), which has moved out two starters and added possibly another since the transfer window opened Wednesday, will look to win at Stade Saputo for the first time since 2018.

It will be the first chance for supporters to see who manager Gonzalo Pineda will use to replace left fullback Andrew Gutman, who was traded to Colorado, and defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra, who is being loaned to Toronto. Gutman likely will be replaced by Caleb Wiley. Ibarra ... well ....

“I think in the midfield, we have too many options,” Pineda said. “Of course, this came up quickly. So you know, we have to adjust.”

Recent signee Tristan Muyumba isn’t yet eligible, so the players may start at defensive midfielder and central midfielder are know. That group includes Amar Sejdic, who had formed an effective partnership with Ibarra, Matheus Rossetto and Santiago Sosa.

It also will provide a chance to see if Pineda is going to stick with three centerbacks, which were used for the first time as a starting formation, in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Philadelphia, or go back to the two centerbacks used in the team’s first 20 matches.

Pineda wouldn’t tip off his strategy Thursday, but did say he thought the back five played well Sunday and that he needs to decide which formation will work best with the existing personnel.

“And then after these two games, these three games, we will see what we can do,” Pineda said.

Ronald Hernandez, who played as one of the three centerbacks, said he thought the formation was effective because the team went back to the basics and played with confidence.

Confidence will be important Saturday. Atlanta United and Montreal are competing for one of the nine playoff spots. The Five Stripes are in seventh place with 32 points. Montreal are in ninth with 26 points. They are separated by nine points. Charlotte is in 10th with 25 points.

Atlanta United has missed the playoffs two of the past three seasons. Members of the front office, Pineda and players said their goal is to win at least one trophy this season. Some of the personnel moves are part of a broader plan to try to bring balance to the team, according to Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, in an attempt to win that brass.

“That’s really the goal to kind of have a push in the playoffs and have a strong end to the season, but everything we do is trying to improve the team,” he said.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA