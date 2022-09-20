Atlanta United: Does possession matter?

As you can see, in its history Atlanta United has averaged 1.6 points per game, 1.63 goals per game and 1.25 goals allowed per game.

Now look at the breakdowns on possession. When having at least or more than 50% possession, Atlanta United averaged 1.5 points per game, 1.65 goals per game and 1.34 goals allowed per game. When having less than 50% possession, Atlanta United averages 1.9 points per game, 1.53 goals per game and 0.90 goal allowed per game.

Turning to this season, in which Atlanta United is averaging 1.25 points per game, the team leads MLS in possession at 57.7%, according to fbref.com.

When it has at least or more than 50% possession, it averages 1.1 points per game, 1.48 goals per game and 1.74 goals allowed per game. When it averages less than 50% possession, which has happened just four times so it’s a much smaller sample size, it averages 2.3 points per game, 1.5 goals per game and 0.75 goal allowed per game.

Those four games were a 3-1 win against Sporting KC, a 1-0 loss at Charlotte, a 2-1 win against Seattle and a 1-0 win at Orlando. Only one of those teams, Orlando, is currently above the playoff line in the Eastern or Western conferences. Of interest, two of the games were at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and two were on the road.

The team created eight chances against Sporting KC, 12 against Charlotte, 10 against Seattle and seven against Orlando. It averages 12.1 per game, according to fbref.

When you watch most of the goals scored by Atlanta United in those four games, there is a theme: vertical with its attacks and counterattacks.

It is what Pineda has said he wanted, including last week before the team played at Orlando.

“Like for us, we message every time try to break lines and then run in behind, runs in behind, runs in behind, that’s been the demands for every game I would say,” Pineda said.

It will be interesting to see how the team plays in its final two games and how this carries over into next season.

