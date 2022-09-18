Atlanta United starting to build momentum late in MLS season

Four of the team’s players will compete with their national teams during the break. Josef Martinez and Ronald Hernandez will be in Austria with Venezuela, Thiago Almada will be in Miami with Argentina, and Caleb Wiley will be in Mexico City with the U.S. Under-20s.

“They’re going to be hyper-motivated,” Pineda said.

The momentum is developing from consistency in the lineup. For the first time this season, Pineda was able to select the same lineup and formation for the third consecutive game. It was impossible for him to do so previously because of myriad injuries. There have been at least 20 instances of injuries that have resulted in players missing multiple games.

Atlanta United dominated Philadelphia. It held the visitors without a shot on goal, resulting in its lowest expected goals (0.16) this season. The Union had scored 23 goals in their previous five games. It was Atlanta United’s second consecutive shutout.

“We need to have a balance,” centerback Alan Franco said. “Sometimes keeping the team is good for us because we find the form and we’re more secure. We also need confidence, sometimes changing players a lot can affect confidence, but I think we have to keep working and keep a system so the confidence keeps growing and get the results that we deserve.”

What Atlanta United couldn’t do was score. It put six shots on goal, but Philadelphia’s Andre Blake made several incredible saves to shut out the hosts.

“I feel like with a stable roster and us continuing to have time together, I feel we are getting some good momentum, but it’s hard to measure how this momentum compares to others earlier in the season,” Pineda said. “It’s unfair because there are different type of players now, what I like is that at this point, after everything that’s happened, we are two games away with still a chance to make (the) playoffs and play like this, which is the most important part to me. The team has a belief, has a fight in them, they have pride and that makes me very proud of them.”

