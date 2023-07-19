Your favorite Atlanta United questions asked and answered ... again

It’s a slow week.

I’ve been a bit grumpy.

Let’s answer a few of the more commonly asked and answered (many times) questions about Atlanta United.

Q: With Lionel Messi coming, why won’t the team put grass in Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

A: Miami is coming to play Atlanta United on Sept. 16.

It is believed that Messi won’t play in stadiums that don’t have grass.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has turf.

The team said weeks ago, and I tweeted weeks ago, that accommodations won’t be made for grass for the match.

Here’s why: The stadium hosts dozens and dozens of events each year. Turf is best for all of the stadium’s events. To put in temporary grass costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and takes a few days.

There are no guarantees that even if Mercedes-Benz Stadium put in grass that Messi would be playing. There are also no guarantee that just because Mercedes-Benz Stadium has turf that Messi won’t be playing.

Besides, if Atlanta United is competing for a playoff spot, why would it want to put down grass to increase the probability of the world’s best player competing against it?

Q: Is team signing Diego Rossi?

A: No. The former LAFC standout is playing well in Turkey and is too expensive. Team has no interest in signing him, no matter the reports from Turkish media.

Q: If no Rossi, is the team going to use its vacant Designated Player slot?

A: Most likely it will but it will be an “accounting DP,” similar to when it signed Alan Franco or Marcelino Moreno and then bought down their contracts.

I’ve theorized for weeks on the podcast that Atlanta United likely will keep one DP slot open for the coming winter transfer window.

It won’t be used on centerback Miles Robinson. The team has made clear that it offered him last year the most it can, which is just a bit less than a DP. It’s up to him whether to sign.

Q: Who will the team sign?

A: It has already signed central midfielder Tristan Muyumba.

The team has said it’s trying to sign a winger and hinted the other may be a backup striker.

The winger is reportedly Saba Lobjanidze, who plays in Turkey for Hatayspor.

The striker is a mystery. Teams that have players who can score aren’t usually quick to trade or transfer them.

So, it could be someone similar to Lisandro Lopes, an aging and proven vet who wants to see what MLS is all about. Or it could be a back-up on an MLS team who wants a change of scenery.

Q: Is the team going to bring up Nick Firmino?

A: Firmino is tearing it up for Atlanta United 2 in MLS NEXT Pro with 11 goals in 17 appearances.

It would make sense for the team to be able to bring him up to the first team.

Well, sometimes MLS rules don’t make sense.

MLS teams can bring up players from MLS NEXT Pro only four times during a season. Those players can play only twice. Firmino has played once already.

Could Atlanta United sign Firmino to a first-team contract? Sure. But doing so would surely limit his playing minutes and would take up a roster slot.

Q: Is the team going to sell Thiago Almada?

A: One of the more curious things about this transfer window is the lack of rumors/reports about interest in Almada, who has eight goals and 10 assists.

Because of the styles of play, Almada likely would have the best chance of success playing in Spain’s La Liga, France’s Ligue 1 or Italy’s Serie A.

If Atlanta United is looking for $30 million for Almada, speaking generally, it rules out the purchasing power of all but one team (PSG) in France.

Turning to Italy and Spain, it rules out likely half their teams. Of those who have the money to take a chance on a younger player, that list becomes even smaller.

Q: Is Matheus Rossetto leaving?

A: A report in New York had clubs in Europe showing an interest in the central midfielder.

The story makes some sense. Rossetto is out of contract at year’s end. I would want to know my next employer sooner rather than later.

What doesn’t make sense is a team in Europe showing much of an interest. Rossetto is a very nice person but hasn’t shown he can be a consistent difference-maker for Atlanta United. Amar Sejdic has become the No. 1 choice in central midfield. Ajani Fortune also is getting more playing time.

Rossetto doesn’t take up an International slot, so there’s not much of a benefit for the team to allow him to leave early.

Q: Is the trivia team that Doug competes on the best in the history of trivia?

A: Though we consistently finish third, yes, yes we are. And big thanks to Kelly Carter for inviting me.

Q: Is Atlanta United going to get a third kit?

A: Yes. It should be unveiled in August.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA