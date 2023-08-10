Quick analysis of Atlanta United’s remaining schedule

That the easiest of Atlanta United’s 10 remaining MLS matches features the world’s best player shows how tough the team’s task will be over the next two months.

The schedule, to be kind, is brutal. Only one of the teams it will face currently is below the playoff line in the Eastern or Western conferences.

It features not one but two matches against Cincinnati, the runaway leader to win the Supporters Shield. It includes traveling across the country to Seattle. It includes playing in the heat of Texas.

Lastly, the easiest on the schedule is Miami, which has taken only a lowly 18 points, worst in the league, making them the front-runner to take the Wooden Spoon. But Miami also has added Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the past few weeks and is unbeaten in the Leagues Cup.

Atlanta United has work to do to achieve its goal of finishing at least in fourth in the Eastern Conference. The team is in seventh with 35 points, an average of 1.46 per game.

Here is a quick look at the remaining schedule:

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m., 36 points, 6-3-4 at home

The Sounders have three wins in their past 12 and didn’t acquire any significant transfers during the recent window.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m., 38 points

The Coyotes have one win in their past six in league play, but have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. Nashville defeated Atlanta United 3-1 in their first meeting at GEODIS Park.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., 51 points

The Queen City club is 2-2-1 in its past five as it continues to grind down opponent after opponent.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m., 30 points, 6-3-2 at home

Dallas has one win its past six league matches.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m., 18 points

Messi. Nothing more needs to be written, though it should be pointed out that Miami already has beaten Atlanta United twice this season.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., 30 points, 4-3-4 at home

Wayne Rooney’s club is 2-1-2 in its past five. It is a club in turmoil with Taxi Fountas and seeing Lewis O’Brien’s loan spell end. Atlanta United defeated D.C. United 3-1 in their first meeting.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m., 29 points

The only one of the remaining two opponents that are below the playoff line. Atlanta United defeated Montreal 1-0 in their previous meeting.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m., 40 points, 8-1-2 at home

The Union have three wins in their past five and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. Atlanta United played arguably its best game this season in defeating Jim Curtin’s team 2-0 earlier this season.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., 36 points

A team that has added Diego Rossi, Julian Gressel and Rudy Camacho. Columbus defeated Atlanta United 6-1 in their first meeting. Both teams were missing numerous starters because of international call-ups.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA, 51 points, 11-0-1 at home

Decision Day. Atlanta United may be fighting just to get into the playoffs.

