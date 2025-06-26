2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York:
1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, forward, 6-8, 221, Duke
Scouting report: Only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. Led Final Four team in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4). Shot 38.5% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws. Ranked in 85th percentile or better in converting as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups and transition, according to Synergy’s analytics rankings. Set Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record with 42 points against Notre Dame. Turns 19 in December.
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Charlotte Hornets
5. Utah Jazz
6. Washington Wizards
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Houston Rockets (traded to Phoenix Suns)
11. Portland Trail Blazers
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks
14. San Antonio Spurs
15. Oklahoma City Thunder
16. Memphis Grizzlies
17. Minnesota Timberwolves
18. Washington Wizards
19. Brooklyn Nets
20. Miami Heat
21. Utah Jazz
22. Atlanta Hawks (traded to Brooklyn Nets)
23. New Orleans Pelicans
24. Oklahoma City Thunder
25. Orlando Magic
26. Brooklyn Nets
27. Brooklyn Nets
28. Boston Celtics
29. Phoenix Suns
30. Los Angeles Clippers
