2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft
Prospective draft picks gather on stage for a photo before the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
1 minute ago

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York:

___

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, forward, 6-8, 221, Duke

Scouting report: Only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. Led Final Four team in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4). Shot 38.5% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws. Ranked in 85th percentile or better in converting as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups and transition, according to Synergy’s analytics rankings. Set Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record with 42 points against Notre Dame. Turns 19 in December.

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (traded to Phoenix Suns)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

16. Memphis Grizzlies

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

18. Washington Wizards

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Utah Jazz

22. Atlanta Hawks (traded to Brooklyn Nets)

23. New Orleans Pelicans

24. Oklahoma City Thunder

25. Orlando Magic

26. Brooklyn Nets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns

30. Los Angeles Clippers

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

