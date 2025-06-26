2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York:

___

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, forward, 6-8, 221, Duke

Scouting report: Only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. Led Final Four team in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4). Shot 38.5% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws. Ranked in 85th percentile or better in converting as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups and transition, according to Synergy’s analytics rankings. Set Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record with 42 points against Notre Dame. Turns 19 in December.