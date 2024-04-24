Atlanta Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ Terry Fontenot ready for the NFL draft

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot shares a playful exchange with the AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter during Tuesday's media gathering.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot shares a playful exchange with the AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter during Tuesday's media gathering.
By
37 minutes ago

In the 462nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night, with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who said the goal is to make the team better. He also acknowledged all of the work of the staff, scouts and families in preparing for the draft.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

