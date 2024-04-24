The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ Terry Fontenot ready for the NFL draft

In the 462nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night, with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who said the goal is to make the team better. He also acknowledged all of the work of the staff, scouts and families in preparing for the draft.
