Falcons trade second-round pick; take safety Richie Grant

September 19, 2020 Atlanta - University of Central Florida's defensive back Richie Grant (27) and University of Central Florida's defensive back Aaron Robinson (31) try to block a pass intended to Georgia Tech's wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 19, 2020. UCF won 49-21 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons | 30 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons traded their second-round pick (35th overall) to the Denver Broncos to drop back five spots and pick up an additional pick in the fourth round (114th) Friday.

The Falcons selected safety Richie Grant from Central Florida with the 40th pick. He’s a big hitter.

The Broncos used the 35th pick to select North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.

