Falcons trade second-round pick; take safety Richie Grant

September 19, 2020 Atlanta - University of Central Florida's defensive back Richie Grant (27) and University of Central Florida's defensive back Aaron Robinson (31) try to block a pass intended to Georgia Tech's wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 19, 2020. UCF won 49-21 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC