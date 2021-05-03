Falcons pick up Calvin Ridley’s $11.1 million fifth-year option

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 draft had his fifth-year, $11.116 million option picked up Monday by the team.
It was previously reported that team was set to make this move, but general manager Terry Fontenot would not confirm it Wednesday during the pre-draft press conference.
“Yeah, those are things we discussed, but we need to discuss that with those players and those agents and make sure we have those communications with them as opposed to doing it in this forum,” Fontenot said to the local media when asked about Ridley and Hayden Hurst’s fifth-year options.
Hurst’s option — worth $5.4 million — was not picked up. The Falcons drafted former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick Thursday.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, recently had his $18.8 million fifth-year option picked up.
Ridley caught 90 of 143 targets (62.9%) last season for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns as the Falcons went 4-12.
Ridley has caught 217 passes for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns.
He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team in 2018.
Ridley has been working with Atlanta Public Schools as he recently visited both Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy and Lenora P. Miles Elementary school, where workers from Mercedes-Benz USA distributed ice cream to students to celebrate persevering after a challenging pandemic year.
Last season, the Falcons declined to pick up the $10.3 million fifth-year option for defensive end Takk McKinley. He was released in the middle of the season after requesting a trade on social media.
