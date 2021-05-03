Falcons pass on Hurst’s $5.4 million fifth-year option

Ridley caught 90 of 143 targets (62.9%) last season for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns as the Falcons went 4-12.

Ridley has caught 217 passes for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team in 2018.

Hurst, whom the Falcons sent a second-round pick to Baltimore to acquire last season, was a favorite of former general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

He caught a career 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Falcons.

In 2020, the Falcons declined to pick up the $10.3 million fifth-year option for defensive end Takk McKinley. He was released in the middle of the season after requesting a trade on social media.