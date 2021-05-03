Falcons pass on Hurst’s $5.4 million fifth-year option

While the Falcons are set to pick up wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option, the team has elected to pass on the $5.4 million fifth-year option for tight end Hayden Hurst, according to his agent Hadley Engelhard.
After selecting former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the draft, the Falcons will allow Hurst to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot elected not to answer a question about Hurst’s status on Wednesday.
Ridley, who was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 draft is expected to have his fifth-year, $11.116 million option picked up by the team.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, recently had his $18.8 million fifth-year option picked up.
Ridley caught 90 of 143 targets (62.9%) last season for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns as the Falcons went 4-12.
Ridley has caught 217 passes for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns.
He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team in 2018.
Hurst, whom the Falcons sent a second-round pick to Baltimore to acquire last season, was a favorite of former general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
He caught a career 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Falcons.
In 2020, the Falcons declined to pick up the $10.3 million fifth-year option for defensive end Takk McKinley. He was released in the middle of the season after requesting a trade on social media.