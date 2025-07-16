The rookies will have some help when they report for training camp July 23 in Flowery Branch. The Falcons will need their outside and inside linebackers to play at a higher level in the revamped defense which will be operated under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Walker was selected 15th overall. The Falcons traded back into the first round to select Pearce with the 26th overall pick. Also, the Falcons signed veteran linebacker Leonard Floyd in free agency. He has 66.5 career sacks.

Also, Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice are on the roster.

“Everybody is going to have to go out there and work and strive,” Smith said. “Ultimately, you’ve got a big pot of gumbo, and you just want it to taste good.”

Walker and Pearce played in the SEC at Georgia and Tennessee, respectively. The process of their transition to the NFL will be key.

“The small details of learning how to be a pro,” Smith said. “Your approach to studying is not college. The college game is a little bit different from the pro game, obviously, with the quarterback and the drop-back spots and things of that nature. Just small little details that go into pass-rushing that we are going to try to get these guys up to speed as quickly as possible. Once they pick it up, we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Ebiketie has played in 50 games and made nine starts. He’s shown some promise with 14.5 sacks. Trice, who was taken in the third round (74th) out of Washington last season, missed last season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Also, DeAngelo Malone is on the roster.

“(We’ve) got a (meeting) room full of competitors,” Smith said. “Those guys are hungry. You try to always raise the floor in your room. We’ve got some talented guys that we want to try to put in position to be productive for us.”

Walker and Pearce have bonded over the offseason program and mandatory minicamp.

“James is a great guy,” Walker said. “Me and James are growing closer and closer every day. I know that he always wants to get better. He prides himself on his work ethic. We teach and talk to each other a lot. We go over things, and we help each other a lot.”

Pearce feels a connection with Walker.

“That’s my guy,” Pearce said. “I’m not the only first-round guy here. We’ve get to share the pressure a little bit. Share the experiences. Share the ups and downs of the days. It’s his first time out here. First-rounder in the NFL. Me, the same thing. That’s (why we) connect well.

Pearce, who weighed 245 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, has added some muscle.

“It happened more so naturally during the combine process,” Pearce said. “I came light into the combine, but I was already projected to head this way. I have to get used to playing at the weight.”

Pearce was guarded about how much weight he has added.

“I haven’t set on anything specific,” Pearce said. “I’m still playing around with it. Trying to find a sweet spot.”

The inside linebacker spot opposite Kaden Elliss is open after Nate Landman left in free agency. The Falcons signed Divine Deablo in free agency, and Troy Andersen is set to return from injury.

The Falcons also have inside linebackers JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson, Nick Kubitz and Malik Verdon on the 90-man roster.

Deablo will enter camp as the front-runner for the open spot.

“Extremely high-end athlete,” Falcons linebacker coach Barrett Ruud said. “He’s strong. He’s fast. Really comfortable playing in space.”

Deablo, who’s 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds, was a third-round pick (80th) in the 2021 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech. He has played in 54 games in the NFL with the Raiders and made 42 starts.

“He’s going to be a guy, who’s going to benefit a ton from being put on repeat,” Ruud said. “Being able to really hone in on certain techniques and doing them over and over again. … He has ability to play in space and cover a lot of ground.”

Last season, Elliss was the Falcons’ best pressure player. He was sent on a blitz a team-high 60 times. He had 11 quarterback knockdowns, six hurries and five sacks. With Pearce and Walker and/or Lloyd, coming from outside, teams will have to decide how to block the Falcons.

“I would imagine it would really free up all three of them,” Rudd said. “Where do you want to put the tough block? Do you want to give the running back to Jalon Walker? Do you want that guy on James Pearce now? So, it’s very intriguing. We have to be very careful at the same time not to do too much.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Here’s a breakdown of each position preview:

Projected depth chart

Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart heading into training minicamp:

Offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin

WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon

TE: Charlie Woerner, Nikola Kalinic

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer

Defense (4-2-5 nickel)

DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.

DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavius Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem

DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson

ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning

RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor

NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford

SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson

FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams

Special teams

K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud

PR: Jamal Agnew, Mike Hughes