Falcons expected to pick up Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option

Atlanta Falcons | 26 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2018, draft is expected to have his fifth-year, $11.116 million option picked up by the team.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, recently had his $18.8 million fifth-year option picked up.

Ridley caught 90 of 143 targets (62.9%) last season for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns as the Falcons went 4-12.

Ridley has caught 217 passes for 3,061 yards and touchdowns.

He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team in 2018.

Last season, the Falcons declined to pick up the $10.3 million fifth-year option for defensive end Takk McKinley. He was released in the middle of the season after requesting a trade on social media.

