Falcons’ draft bio: Zion Logue, DL, Georgia

Sixth round (197th overall ) – Zion Logue

Age: 24. Ht: 6-6. Wt: 314. Arms: 33 1/2. Hands: 10. 40-yard dash: 5.14. 10-yard split: 1.82. Vertical: 29 inches. Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch. 20-yard shuttle: 4.92. Hometown: Lebanon, Tennessee. Overview: He played in every game last season and made 10 starts along the defensive line. He had 17 tackles with 2.5 for loss, including half of a sack. He also had three pass breakups. In 2022, he played in 14 of 15 games and made six starts. “He rarely reads early block movement and finds himself on the wrong side of move blocks a disappointingly high number of times, despite decent initial quickness,” according NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “Logue just doesn’t have a go-to skill set that allows him to stand out.”

