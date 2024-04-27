Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ draft bio: J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith (4) runs against Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith (4) runs against Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By
0 minutes ago

Fifth round (143rd overall ) – J.D. Bertrand

Age: 23. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 233. Arms: 30 5/8. Hands: 9 3/4. Bench Press: lifted 225 pounds 20 times. Hometown: Roswell. Overview: He led Notre Dame with 76 tackles last season and was finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which goes to community-service workers. He also won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is known as the Academic Heisman. He started all 12 games, had 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. After de-committing from Georgia, he went on to play for the Notre Dame from 2020-23. He was a tackling machine as he finished his career with 267 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He was a three-year starter and two-time captain.

AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs

SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties

SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney expresses concern over Georgia State Patrol being called to Emory

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cyberattack strikes Coffee County, the site of a 2021 election breach

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fifth round: Falcons select Notre Dame linebacker J.D. Bertrand in NFL draft
1h ago
Here’s how the top NFL draft picks fit for the Falcons
1h ago
Falcons’ draft bio: Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral