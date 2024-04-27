Falcons’ draft bio: J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

Fifth round (143rd overall ) – J.D. Bertrand
Age: 23. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 233. Arms: 30 5/8. Hands: 9 3/4. Bench Press: lifted 225 pounds 20 times. Hometown: Roswell. Overview: He led Notre Dame with 76 tackles last season and was finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which goes to community-service workers. He also won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is known as the Academic Heisman. He started all 12 games, had 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. After de-committing from Georgia, he went on to play for the Notre Dame from 2020-23. He was a tackling machine as he finished his career with 267 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He was a three-year starter and two-time captain.
AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES
WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs
RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs
TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs
QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs
OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs
DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs
LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs
CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs
SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties
SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author