Falcons’ draft bio: J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

Fifth round (143rd overall ) – J.D. Bertrand

Age: 23. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 233. Arms: 30 5/8. Hands: 9 3/4. Bench Press: lifted 225 pounds 20 times. Hometown: Roswell. Overview: He led Notre Dame with 76 tackles last season and was finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which goes to community-service workers. He also won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is known as the Academic Heisman. He started all 12 games, had 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. After de-committing from Georgia, he went on to play for the Notre Dame from 2020-23. He was a tackling machine as he finished his career with 267 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He was a three-year starter and two-time captain.

AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES