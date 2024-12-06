Nation & World News
Ashton Jeanty confirms departure from Boise State after this season

Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty confirmed that this will be his last season at the university
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates a score with the fans Boise State against Oregon State in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (Drew Nash/Times-News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 17 minutes ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty confirmed Thursday that this will be his last season at the university.

The nation’s leading rusher with 2,288 yards on 312 carries along with 28 total touchdowns, has long been expected to enter the NFL Draft after his record-setting season.

Jeanty, who needs 341 yards to surpass Barry Sanders’ all-time single-season rushing record, will have at least two more games to break the record.

Friday's Mountain West title game will be Jeanty's last chance to make his case for the Heisman Trophy.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country,” Jeanty said at the Mountain West Conference championship press conference.

“I’ve put that on notice every single week, and it’s just the same thing. I take it week by week. If I’m picked to win (the Heisman), I win. But my focus right now is going out and playing my best football for my teammates and coaches and winning a championship.”

Jeanty and No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0 MW, No. 10 CFP) will have the spotlight in front of a nationally-televised audience Friday when they host No. 19 UNLV (10-2, 6-1, No. 20 CFP) for the Mountain West title and the Group of Five berth in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Jeanty, who now sits at No. 5 all-time in single-season rushing yardage, needs only 55 yards to pass USC legend and 1981 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen.

The Broncos, whose only loss came in September on a last-second field goal to No. 1 Oregon, defeated UNLV 29-24 on Oct. 25 in Las Vegas. Jeanty was held to his second-lowest rushing output of the season with 128 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries.

___

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs for a short gain in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs into the end zone for a touchdown past Wyoming defensive back Wrook Brown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McKinlee Smith of Hanna, Wyo., holds up a sign in support of the bid for the Heisman Trophy by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, before an NCAA college football game against Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

