Georgia’s four hottest football teams, each ranked in the top 25 nationally, are playing each other Friday night when the football playoffs resume with 16 semifinals games.
Carrollton, the consensus No. 7 team from nine national polls, is playing at No. 9 Buford in Class 6A while No. 25 Lee County is playing at No. 4 Milton.
Buford and Milton each had nine major Division I signees this week. Carrollton and Lee County have several of their own, including AJC Super 11 picks Julian Lewis, who signed Wednesday with Colorado, and Ousmane Kromah, who signed with Florida State, backing off a commitment to Georgia.
Lewis’ status this week is uncertain, though, as the Carrollton quarterback suffered a throwing-hand injury in the quarterfinals and did not play the second half.
Carrollton-Buford livestream, TV info
Georgia Public Broadcasting will show the Carrollton-Buford game, which is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. The livestream can be found HERE.
Lee County-Milton livestream, TV info
Peachtree Sports Network will show the Lee-County Milton game. The livestream can be found HERE as well as on AppleTV, YouTube TV, FireTV and Roku, according to the Atlanta News First Website.
How to watch other GHSA semifinals
The NFHS Network is scheduled to livestream the following GHSA semifinals matchups:
- North Cobb vs. Prince Avenue (7 p.m.)
- Appling County vs. Carver (7 p.m.)
- Fitzgerald vs. Northeast (7 p.m.)
- Irwin County vs. Bowdown (7 p.m.)
- Lagrange vs. Jefferson (7:30 p.m.)
- Blessed Trinity vs. North Oconee (7:30 p.m.)
- Stephenson vs. Calhoun (7:30 p.m.)
- Rockmart vs. Burke County (7:30 p.m.)
- Creekside vs. Marist (7:30 p.m.)
- Langston Hughes vs. Coffee County (7:30 p.m.)
- Toombs County vs. Dublin (7:30 p.m.)
- Hebron Christian vs. Fellowship Christian (7:30 p.m.)
