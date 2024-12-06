Georgia’s four hottest football teams, each ranked in the top 25 nationally, are playing each other Friday night when the football playoffs resume with 16 semifinals games.

Carrollton, the consensus No. 7 team from nine national polls, is playing at No. 9 Buford in Class 6A while No. 25 Lee County is playing at No. 4 Milton.

Buford and Milton each had nine major Division I signees this week. Carrollton and Lee County have several of their own, including AJC Super 11 picks Julian Lewis, who signed Wednesday with Colorado, and Ousmane Kromah, who signed with Florida State, backing off a commitment to Georgia.