Breaking: Man who hit, killed Cobb teenager convicted of 2 misdemeanors
How to watch the top games in the Georgia high school playoff semifinals

By AJC Sports and GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Georgia’s four hottest football teams, each ranked in the top 25 nationally, are playing each other Friday night when the football playoffs resume with 16 semifinals games.

Carrollton, the consensus No. 7 team from nine national polls, is playing at No. 9 Buford in Class 6A while No. 25 Lee County is playing at No. 4 Milton.

Buford and Milton each had nine major Division I signees this week. Carrollton and Lee County have several of their own, including AJC Super 11 picks Julian Lewis, who signed Wednesday with Colorado, and Ousmane Kromah, who signed with Florida State, backing off a commitment to Georgia.

Lewis’ status this week is uncertain, though, as the Carrollton quarterback suffered a throwing-hand injury in the quarterfinals and did not play the second half.

Live scores from all semifinal games can be found on the AJC high school football scoreboard.

ExploreGHSA playoff brackets: Who's facing off in the semifinals

Carrollton-Buford livestream, TV info

Georgia Public Broadcasting will show the Carrollton-Buford game, which is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. The livestream can be found HERE.

Lee County-Milton livestream, TV info

Peachtree Sports Network will show the Lee-County Milton game. The livestream can be found HERE as well as on AppleTV, YouTube TV, FireTV and Roku, according to the Atlanta News First Website.

How to watch other GHSA semifinals

The NFHS Network is scheduled to livestream the following GHSA semifinals matchups:

GHSF Daily
