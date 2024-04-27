Falcons’ draft bio: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Sixth round (186th overall ) – Jase McClellan

Age: 21. Ht.: 5-10 3/8. Wt.: 221. Arms: 31 1/8. Hands: 10 1/4. Bench press: Lifted 225 pounds, 20 times. Hometown: Aledo, Texas. Overview: He played in 43 tames at Alabama from 2020-23. He rushed 355 times for 1981 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored 18 touchdowns. He also was a threat out of the backfield and caught 40 passes for 409 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and scored six touchdowns. “McClellan lacks explosiveness, but gets it done with above-average vision and know-how,” according to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “He’s quick to process his lane choice and smooth getting from cut to cut. He has good-not-great burst and appears to be better suited for gap and inside-zone runs.”

