Falcons’ draft bio: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Sixth round (186th overall ) – Jase McClellan
Age: 21. Ht.: 5-10 3/8. Wt.: 221. Arms: 31 1/8. Hands: 10 1/4. Bench press: Lifted 225 pounds, 20 times. Hometown: Aledo, Texas. Overview: He played in 43 tames at Alabama from 2020-23. He rushed 355 times for 1981 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored 18 touchdowns. He also was a threat out of the backfield and caught 40 passes for 409 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and scored six touchdowns. “McClellan lacks explosiveness, but gets it done with above-average vision and know-how,” according to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “He’s quick to process his lane choice and smooth getting from cut to cut. He has good-not-great burst and appears to be better suited for gap and inside-zone runs.”
AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES
WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs
RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs
TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs
QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs
OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs
DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs
LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs
CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs
SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties
SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author