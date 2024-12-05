Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Jordan Allen (WR, Buford): Allen has 35 catches for 793 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 10 carries for 82 yards. The Wolves are 12-1 and host Carrolton on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr had 941 yards rushing on 112 carries and scored 23 times on the ground. He also had 12 catches for 269 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr made 52 tackles (four for a loss) and two interceptions. The Eagles went 11-2 this season.

Blake Belin (DL; Cardinal Haynes; New York): Belin had 31 tackles, three of which were for a loss, in six games this season. The Cardinals finished their season 8-4.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice had 53 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns. The Hurricanes went 12-1 this season.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): Bryson and the Red Raiders are 12-0 and were scheduled to face McCallie on Thursday in the state championship game.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Canales was part of an offense that rushed for 145.1 yards per game and totaled 222.4 yards of offense per game. The Astros finished the season 8-4.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 44 tackles (eight for a loss), 11 sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, has defended nine passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions. Hebron Christian (10-2) hosts Fellowship Christian on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, had 76 completions for 816 yards and seven touchdowns and 108 carries for 674 yards and 11 TDs. He also has 34 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Lumpkin County finished its season 7-4.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Felton had 90 tackles and five interceptions on defense. Playing wide receiver on offense, he made 31 catches for 489 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran the ball 22 times for 247 yards and scored twice.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 63 tackles (28 for a loss), 33 quarterback hurries, 12 sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (12-1) who host Douglas County on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 78 tackles (10 for a loss), six sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (9-3) host North Cobb Christian on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

*Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Tae Harris (S; Cedartown): Harris had 70 tackles — four for a loss — this season for Cedartown (9-2) and also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. At running back, Harris totaled 1,018 yards on 76 carries and scored 15 times to go with eight catches for 262 yards and three scores.

Peyton Joseph (OL; Houston County): Joseph was part of an offense that rushed for 130.4 yards per game and averaged 428.6 total yards per game. The Bears finished the season 8-5.

Shane Marshall (RB; Irwin County): Marshall has rushed for 1,817 yards on 227 carries and scored 28 touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions for 162 yards. Irwin County hosts Bowdon on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris had 102 tackles (17 for a loss) and 9.5 sacks. Spruce Creek finished 8-4 this season.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay was a four-year starter and team captain for the past three. He and the Bruins went 4-7 this season.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson had 23 receptions for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Penson was Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 19 kicks for 714 yards. Sandy Creek went 10-2 this season.

*Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian): Playing both ways, Petty and the Paladins (10-2) host Hebron Christian on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell had 1,052 yards on 104 carries (10.1 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He also had 17 catches for 295 yards and five scores as well as 10 completions for 277 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Powell had 27 tackles (one for a loss), three fumble recoveries and an interception. Powell and the Pirates went 8-4 this season.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche has 33 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. The Blue Wave (9-2) face Notre Dame on Sunday in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush had 11 receptions for 155 yards and six touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 31 tackles (12 for a loss), five sacks and a fumble recovery. Wesleyan finished the season 10-3.

Elgin Sessions (S; Dutch Fork; Irmo, S.C.): Sessions has 35 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 13 passes defended for the Silver Foxes (11-0) who host Spartanburg on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.