Falcons select defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in second round of NFL draft
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ draft bio: Clemson, DT, Ruke Orhorhoro

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) reacts after defeating North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Falcons picked Orhorhoro in the second round of the NFL draft Friday. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
24 minutes ago

Second round (35th overall ) – Ruke Orhorhoro

Age: 24. Ht.: 6-4. Wt.: 294. Arms: 34. Hands: 9 3/8. 40-yard dash: 4.89. 10-yard split: 1.67. Vertical jump: 32 inches. Broad jump: 9-8. Bench press: 225 pounds 29 times. Hometown: Born in Lagos, Nigeria move to Detroit at age of 8. Overview: Orhorhoro played high school football in Michigan and became the first Clemson signee from the state since 1975 (Joe Carolan). He played only two years of high school football and was ranked as the 15th best player in the state by 247Sports.com. He earned All-ACC honors last season. He was credited with 97 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, nine pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,526 career snaps over 53 games, which included 30 starts from 2019-23. He played five offensive snaps in Clemson’s jumbo packet over his career. He has a 6.25 grade from NFL.com, which translates to projecting to one day becoming an average starter. One of his weaknesses is that he hasn’t learn how to convert his speed to power when rushing.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

