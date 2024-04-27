Falcons’ draft bio: Clemson, DT, Ruke Orhorhoro

Second round (35th overall ) – Ruke Orhorhoro

Age: 24. Ht.: 6-4. Wt.: 294. Arms: 34. Hands: 9 3/8. 40-yard dash: 4.89. 10-yard split: 1.67. Vertical jump: 32 inches. Broad jump: 9-8. Bench press: 225 pounds 29 times. Hometown: Born in Lagos, Nigeria move to Detroit at age of 8. Overview: Orhorhoro played high school football in Michigan and became the first Clemson signee from the state since 1975 (Joe Carolan). He played only two years of high school football and was ranked as the 15th best player in the state by 247Sports.com. He earned All-ACC honors last season. He was credited with 97 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, nine pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,526 career snaps over 53 games, which included 30 starts from 2019-23. He played five offensive snaps in Clemson’s jumbo packet over his career. He has a 6.25 grade from NFL.com, which translates to projecting to one day becoming an average starter. One of his weaknesses is that he hasn’t learn how to convert his speed to power when rushing.

