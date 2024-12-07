Carrollton’s defense does a number on Buford to reach 6A title game

“I think we only had maybe five offensive plays in the third quarter,” Carrollton coach Joey King said. “They milked the clock. We had some penalties that kept a drive going for them, but our defense bowed their back and kept them out of the end zone. I’m super proud of them tonight.”

Carrollton (14-0) will play No. 6 Grayson (13-1) in the championship game. It will be the first meeting between the two teams. Buford finished the year 12-2.

Buford led 17-14 at halftime and appeared to be on its way to adding to the lead when they took the second-half kickoff and drove to the 14 yard line in 14 plays. But on the 15th play, Spratling stripped the ball from Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola and Zelus Hicks recovered.

Carrollton then flipped the momentum by driving for a touchdown. The big play was a 47-yard run by Farmer, who shook a tackle and ran 47 yards to the 1. He scored on the next play to give the Trojans their first lead.

Buford tried again to keep the ball on the ground, eat the clock and keep it away from Lewis. The strategy worked – the Wolves ran 10 plays and got to the 32, but missed a 45-yard field goal that would have tied the game.

Buford forced a turnover on Carrollton’s next possession when Demarious Nibbe intercepted a pass thrown into double coverage. But the Wolves went nowhere and a combo sack by Zykie Helton and Kelley forced a quick punt that went only 19 yards to the 28 yard line.

Carrollton took advantage of the short field and scored on a 6-yard run by Farmer, who carried 27 times for 115 yards and two scores and caught one pass for 21 yards. Carrollton added a 39-yard field goal from Carlos Hernandez for a 30-17 lead. The Trojans closed it out when Kameron McClure sacked Raiola, who fumbled into the arms of Kelley.

The Trojans made it tough for Raiola all night, hitting him with a steady stream of pressure. The sophomore left-hander completed 12 of 25 passes for 135 yards.

“Our message all week was mindset,” King said. “It’s all about having the right mindset. Our kids fought their tails off all night. We ended up getting out of our way a little bit in the second half and found a way to win the game.”

Lewis, the highly touted prospect who signed with Colorado on Wednesday, was uncertain all week after he injured his hand in the first quarter of last week’s game with Hillgrove. But Lewis showed he was OK on his third throw when he tossed a 47-yard touchdown to A.J. McNeil.

Lewis completed 15 of 18 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, the other one a 23-yard strike to Peyton Zachery, and one interception.

“I’ve got great teammates,” Lewis said. “Our defense held their ground in the second half so we could come up. The defense made a stand.”