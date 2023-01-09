BreakingNews
Appointed Atlanta school board member sworn in to fill vacant seat
Falcons’ DC Dean Pees announces retirement

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, the team announced.

The annoucement came one day after the end of the regular season. Pees has worked two seasons under head coach Arthur Smith and the team finished 7-10 both seasons.

Pees, 73, addressed his future last week.

“We’ll see after the season,” Pees said Thursday. “It will be between me and my wife.”

In training camp, Pees vowed “to change the culture of this defense around this frickin’ place.”

Pees, who won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and Ravens, correctly noted that the Falcons hadn’t had a top-10 defense over the past 20 years. The 2017 unit finished ninth in the NFL in total yards allowed. The Falcons were ranked 29th (370.9 yards per game) before Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

“Really, at this point in time, I’m happy with the way the defense is playing,” Pees said. “… When you’re 73 years old, there are a lot of things at play. We’ll make that decision. It will not just be my decision. It will be a family decision.”

Pees had a scary incident when the Falcons played the host Saints on Dec. 18. He was run over by Saints punt returner Rashid Shaheed during warmups. He was carted off and taken to the hospital amid medical concerns about internal bleeding and prescription blood thinners.

MORE TO COME

