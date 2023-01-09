Falcons’ DC Dean Pees announces retirement

Pees, who won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and Ravens, correctly noted that the Falcons hadn’t had a top-10 defense over the past 20 years. The 2017 unit finished ninth in the NFL in total yards allowed. The Falcons were ranked 29th (370.9 yards per game) before Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

“Really, at this point in time, I’m happy with the way the defense is playing,” Pees said. “… When you’re 73 years old, there are a lot of things at play. We’ll make that decision. It will not just be my decision. It will be a family decision.”

Pees had a scary incident when the Falcons played the host Saints on Dec. 18. He was run over by Saints punt returner Rashid Shaheed during warmups. He was carted off and taken to the hospital amid medical concerns about internal bleeding and prescription blood thinners.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 results

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17