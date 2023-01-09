Falcons’ DC Dean Pees announces retirement

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, the team announced.
The annoucement came one day after the end of the regular season. Pees has worked two seasons under head coach Arthur Smith and the team finished 7-10 both seasons.
Pees, 73, addressed his future last week.
“We’ll see after the season,” Pees said Thursday. “It will be between me and my wife.”
In training camp, Pees vowed “to change the culture of this defense around this frickin’ place.”
Pees, who won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and Ravens, correctly noted that the Falcons hadn’t had a top-10 defense over the past 20 years. The 2017 unit finished ninth in the NFL in total yards allowed. The Falcons were ranked 29th (370.9 yards per game) before Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.
“Really, at this point in time, I’m happy with the way the defense is playing,” Pees said. “… When you’re 73 years old, there are a lot of things at play. We’ll make that decision. It will not just be my decision. It will be a family decision.”
Pees had a scary incident when the Falcons played the host Saints on Dec. 18. He was run over by Saints punt returner Rashid Shaheed during warmups. He was carted off and taken to the hospital amid medical concerns about internal bleeding and prescription blood thinners.
MORE TO COME
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 results
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19
Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17
About the Author