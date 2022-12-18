Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees carted off before the game

NEW ORLEANS — Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, 73, was carted off the field after a collision with a Saints player during warmups about 40 minutes before the scheduled kickoff Sunday against the Saints.
Pees came out of retirement to coach the Falcons in 2021. Pees’ family was notified.
Here is the statement from the Falcons:
“Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision.
“He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing.
“Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today’s game.”
Falcons owner Arthur Blank, coach Arthur Smith, general manager Terry Fontenot, president Rich McKay and co-owner Warrick Dunn watched intently from the 40-yard line on the field. Pees was receiving attention at the 35-yard line.
Check back for updates.
