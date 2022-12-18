ajc logo
X

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees carted off before the game

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 17 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS — Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, 73, was carted off the field after a collision with a Saints player during warmups about 40 minutes before the scheduled kickoff Sunday against the Saints.

Pees came out of retirement to coach the Falcons in 2021. Pees’ family was notified.

Here is the statement from the Falcons:

“Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision.

“He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing.

“Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today’s game.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, coach Arthur Smith, general manager Terry Fontenot, president Rich McKay and co-owner Warrick Dunn watched intently from the 40-yard line on the field. Pees was receiving attention at the 35-yard line.

Check back for updates.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Inactives: Falcons at Saints1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie in transfer portal
22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
15h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith announces return for fifth season
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Inactives: Falcons at Saints
1h ago
Falcons’ injury report: Chuma Edoga out for Saints game
3 key matchups: Falcons at Saints
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top