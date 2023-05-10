Cover 9@9: Falcons have easiest path to the 2023 playoffs

1. The no-spin zone: Who knew that when Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills defended Julio Jones in the end zone on a fourth-down play Jan. 13, 2018, it would be the end of an era as Super Bowl contenders for the Falcons.
The Eagles prevailed in a 15-10 upset and went on to win the Super Bowl.
The Falcons, under coach Dan Quinn’s rule, nosedived into the pack of mediocrity that is the parity-driven NFL. Things are set up for each team to go 8-8, or now 8.5-8.5 with the 17-game schedule.
The Falcons have not been over .500 since that fitful day. It never should have come down to the “prayer” pass to Jones. Safety Keanu Neal’s botched interception before halftime was a killer.
But, things are in place for a return to the playoffs in 2023.
The new regime has had three drafts and one year of free-agency spending. Compare today’s depth chart with the first one in January 2021, and there has been a near-complete overhaul.
Now, the bonus for the Falcons is that they get the NFL’s easiest strength of schedule in 2023 (based on final records in the 2022 season).
There will be no excuses for them not making it back to the playoffs.
The Falcons’ 2023 opponents had a combined 119-167-3 record last season (.417).
The Saints have the second easiest schedule, 122-164-3 (.427). The Panthers have the sixth easiest schedule, 130-147-2 (.453), and the Bucs have the 11th easiest schedule 138-148-2 (.483).
There is a problem with putting too much stock in the 2022 records. Also, rosters will continue to change over the offseason and there will be injuries, which always change things drastically.
Also, the Falcons are ready to hand the ball over to a second-year quarterback in Desmond Ridder, who has four games under his belt. (He was looking sharp at the Kentucky Derby. My Louisville folks set me some pics of him when they put him up on the big screen. Nice gray suit and peach-colored bow tie!)
Last season, the Rams looked like a formidable opponent coming off the Super Bowl. No one projected them to fall off the cliff and nosedive to 5-12. The Falcons went 7-9 in 2018. After a 4-4 start, a five-game losing streak domed the Falcons. After another 7-9 campaign, Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired five games into the 2020 season.
The Falcons are set to play four 2022 playoffs teams next season. But Detroit finished the season by going 8-2 and may be ready to make a climb to respectability. The Jaguars went to the playoffs last season. Both the Lions and Jaguars are on the Falcons’ “easiest” schedule in the league.
Over the past seven years, at least one team with one of the two easiest schedules has made the playoffs. If that trend holds, the Falcons or Saints are headed to the playoffs – and maybe both of them.
Not sure if the Falcons are talented enough to became a championship-level team in 2023, but a return to the playoffs would mean they are moving in the right direction.
2. 2023 opponents: In addition to the six NFC South games next season, the Falcons are set to play the NFC North (four teams), AFC South and the last-place teams in the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East.
The Falcons will play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 1 as part of the 2023 NFL International Games, the league announced today. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Week 4 matchup will mark the Falcons’ third regular-season game played in London, having most recently defeated the Jets, 27-20, in Week 5 of the 2021 season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL International Games, fans must register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames.
The Falcons full 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ opponents:
Home opponents
NFC South: Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers
NFC North: Vikings and Packers
AFC South: Texans and Colts
NFC East: Commanders
Road opponents
NFC South: Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers
NFC North: Bears and Lions
AFC South: Jaguars in London on Oct. 1 and Titans
NFC West: Cardinals
AFC East: Jets
3. Rookie minicamp: The Falcons will hold two practices for their rookie minicamp Friday and Saturday.
All of the rookies – drafted and undrafted – are slated to participate. The Falcons also will have several players on tryouts, including former Appalachian State (Clemson/Duke/Grayson HS) quarterback Chase Brice and five players from the XFL.
4. Real Housewives of Atlanta news: Since the reality show started, it has been “must watch” TV for the Atlanta Falcons beat writer.
From Ed Hartwell to Bob Whitfield to Kroy Biermann, you never knew when one of the players would show up.
Well, in a bit of sad news, the AJC’s Rodney Ho reported that Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann.
5. Peace out to A. Rob: Peace out to longtime Falcons scout and director of college scouting Anthony Robinson. He left to become the assistant general manager with the Tennessee Titans.
He’s set to join Titans general manager Ran Carthon. Both were hired by former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff in 2008.
Robinson has an incredible story about determination and perseverance that he shared with the AJC.
6. 2023 draft bios: Here’s the link to the bios of the Falcons’ 2023 draft class.
7. Jersey number crew: No one checked with me, but I don’t approve of some of these jersey numbers.
Some fans don’t like that Bijan Robinson is set to wear Michael Vick’s No. 7. Nobody is wearing the numbers worn by Tommy Nobis (60), Matt Ryan (2) or Steve Bartkowski (10).
Guard Matthew Bergeron (65), defensive end Zach Harrison (96), cornerback Clark Phillips III (34), safety DeMarcco Hellams (37) and guard Jovaughn Gwyn (56) all have their jersey numbers.
Younghoe Koo switched to No. 6 to accommodate Robinson. Why would you give the kicker No. 6? Everyone knows that’s an unlucky number. If Koo starts shanking field-goal attempts, I’d be ready to give him lucky No. 7 back.
Also, if Robinson wanted to impress the legends of the game, he would have gotten No. 76 off Kaleb McGary and said he’s hoping to be the next Marion Motley.
8. Depth chart: Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like after draft (undrafted rookies have not been added):
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB – Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor, Bijan Robinson
FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali
TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine
LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi
LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer, Matt Bergeron
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn
RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge
WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton
DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano
OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih, Zach Harrison
ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis
ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry, Clark Phillips III
FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy
SS – Richie Grant, Jamal Peters, DeMarcco Hellams
CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Tre Alford, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Matt Hankins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.
