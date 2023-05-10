Cover 9@9: Falcons have easiest path to the 2023 playoffs

The new regime has had three drafts and one year of free-agency spending. Compare today’s depth chart with the first one in January 2021, and there has been a near-complete overhaul.

Now, the bonus for the Falcons is that they get the NFL’s easiest strength of schedule in 2023 (based on final records in the 2022 season).

There will be no excuses for them not making it back to the playoffs.

The Falcons’ 2023 opponents had a combined 119-167-3 record last season (.417).

The Saints have the second easiest schedule, 122-164-3 (.427). The Panthers have the sixth easiest schedule, 130-147-2 (.453), and the Bucs have the 11th easiest schedule 138-148-2 (.483).

There is a problem with putting too much stock in the 2022 records. Also, rosters will continue to change over the offseason and there will be injuries, which always change things drastically.

Also, the Falcons are ready to hand the ball over to a second-year quarterback in Desmond Ridder, who has four games under his belt. (He was looking sharp at the Kentucky Derby. My Louisville folks set me some pics of him when they put him up on the big screen. Nice gray suit and peach-colored bow tie!)

Last season, the Rams looked like a formidable opponent coming off the Super Bowl. No one projected them to fall off the cliff and nosedive to 5-12. The Falcons went 7-9 in 2018. After a 4-4 start, a five-game losing streak domed the Falcons. After another 7-9 campaign, Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired five games into the 2020 season.

The Falcons are set to play four 2022 playoffs teams next season. But Detroit finished the season by going 8-2 and may be ready to make a climb to respectability. The Jaguars went to the playoffs last season. Both the Lions and Jaguars are on the Falcons’ “easiest” schedule in the league.

Over the past seven years, at least one team with one of the two easiest schedules has made the playoffs. If that trend holds, the Falcons or Saints are headed to the playoffs – and maybe both of them.

Not sure if the Falcons are talented enough to became a championship-level team in 2023, but a return to the playoffs would mean they are moving in the right direction.

2. 2023 opponents: In addition to the six NFC South games next season, the Falcons are set to play the NFC North (four teams), AFC South and the last-place teams in the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East.

The Falcons will play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 1 as part of the 2023 NFL International Games, the league announced today. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Week 4 matchup will mark the Falcons’ third regular-season game played in London, having most recently defeated the Jets, 27-20, in Week 5 of the 2021 season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL International Games, fans must register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames.

The Falcons full 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ opponents:

Home opponents

NFC South: Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers

NFC North: Vikings and Packers

AFC South: Texans and Colts

NFC East: Commanders

Road opponents

NFC South: Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers

NFC North: Bears and Lions

AFC South: Jaguars in London on Oct. 1 and Titans

NFC West: Cardinals

AFC East: Jets

3. Rookie minicamp: The Falcons will hold two practices for their rookie minicamp Friday and Saturday.

All of the rookies – drafted and undrafted – are slated to participate. The Falcons also will have several players on tryouts, including former Appalachian State (Clemson/Duke/Grayson HS) quarterback Chase Brice and five players from the XFL.

4. Real Housewives of Atlanta news: Since the reality show started, it has been “must watch” TV for the Atlanta Falcons beat writer.

From Ed Hartwell to Bob Whitfield to Kroy Biermann, you never knew when one of the players would show up.

Well, in a bit of sad news, the AJC’s Rodney Ho reported that Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann.

5. Peace out to A. Rob: Peace out to longtime Falcons scout and director of college scouting Anthony Robinson. He left to become the assistant general manager with the Tennessee Titans.

He’s set to join Titans general manager Ran Carthon. Both were hired by former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff in 2008.

Robinson has an incredible story about determination and perseverance that he shared with the AJC.

6. 2023 draft bios: Here’s the link to the bios of the Falcons’ 2023 draft class.

7. Jersey number crew: No one checked with me, but I don’t approve of some of these jersey numbers.

Some fans don’t like that Bijan Robinson is set to wear Michael Vick’s No. 7. Nobody is wearing the numbers worn by Tommy Nobis (60), Matt Ryan (2) or Steve Bartkowski (10).

Guard Matthew Bergeron (65), defensive end Zach Harrison (96), cornerback Clark Phillips III (34), safety DeMarcco Hellams (37) and guard Jovaughn Gwyn (56) all have their jersey numbers.

Younghoe Koo switched to No. 6 to accommodate Robinson. Why would you give the kicker No. 6? Everyone knows that’s an unlucky number. If Koo starts shanking field-goal attempts, I’d be ready to give him lucky No. 7 back.

Also, if Robinson wanted to impress the legends of the game, he would have gotten No. 76 off Kaleb McGary and said he’s hoping to be the next Marion Motley.

8. Depth chart: Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like after draft (undrafted rookies have not been added):

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor, Bijan Robinson

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali

TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine

LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi

LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer, Matt Bergeron

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn

RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton

DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano

OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih, Zach Harrison

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry, Clark Phillips III

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy

SS – Richie Grant, Jamal Peters, DeMarcco Hellams

CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Tre Alford, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Matt Hankins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.

