Reality star Kim Zolciak files for divorce from ex-Falcon Kroy Biermann

TMZ, which procured her legal papers, said the separation officially happened April 30. Zolciak, 44, wants primary custody of the children and joint legal custody. She is also seeking spousal support and will start using her maiden name again instead of Zolciak-Biermann.

Zolciak was a breakout star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Bravo in 2008, left the show during season five and procured her own spin-off show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which lasted eight seasons until 2010. She made a brief appearance on “Housewives” again season nine, was a part-time presence season 10, then departed again. Based on a recent trailer, Zolciak will make a small appearance this current 15th season of the show, which returned Sunday.