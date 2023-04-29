Bios of the Falcons’ 2023 draft class

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s a look at the players the Falcons selected during the 2023 NFL draft:
First round (8th overall ) – Bijan Robinson, running back
Age: 21. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 222. Arm: 31-1/8. Hands: 9-3/4. 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds. 10-yard shuttle: 1.52. Vertical Jump: 37 inches. Broad Jump: 10 feet, 4 inches: Hometown: Tucson, Arizona. Overview: He was an unanimous All-American in 2021 and winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back. He played in 31 games and made 28 starts for the Longhorns. He finished ranked fourth in Texas history with 3,410 yards rushing and 41 total touchdowns (33 rushing, eight receiving). Robinson finished his collegiate career with 18 career 100-yard rushing games, the fourth-most in Texas history, which included a streak of seven consecutive games in 2022 that is the third-longest in program history. A versatile back, Robinson’s hauled in 60 receptions for 805 yards (13.4 ypc) and eight touchdowns, with the 805 receiving yards ranking third all-time by a Texas running back. Robinson is the sixth Texas player drafted by the Falcons in program history and the first since defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham was picked in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He is the second Longhorn chosen in the first round by the Falcons, joining Tommy Nobis who was the draft’s No. 1 overall pick in 1966.
Second round (38th overall) – Matthew Bergeron, offensive tackle/guard
Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 318. Arm: 33-3/4. Hands: 9-1/2. 40-yard dash: NA (did not run at combine). 10-yard shuttle: NA. Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches. Broad Jump: 8 feet, 7 inches. Bench press: 225 pounds 29 times. Hometown: Victoriaville, Quebec. Overview: Bergeron moved to the United States from Canada and has played at Syracuse since 2019, handling both tackle spots. The Falcons announced him as a guard, and Bergeron is expected to play the interior in the NFL. He’s considered a strong run blocker – making him a nice fit in the Falcons’ run-heavy offense – who plays with tenacity and nastiness. Bergeron was honorable-mention All-ACC in 2021. He was second-team All-ACC last year as a left tackle. He started 39 games at tackle in college and served as a team captain. Bergeron also participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl. He is the highest-drafted offensive lineman by the current Falcons regime. He’s the third offensive lineman the team has selected in that time, following Jalen Mayfield (2021) and Justin Shaffer (2022).
Third round (75th overall ) – Zach Harrison, defensive end
Age: 21. Ht: 6-5 1/2. Wt: 274. Arm: 36-1/4. Hands: 10. 20-yard shuttle: 4.66. 3-cone: 7.33. Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches. Broad jump: 10 feet, 3 inches. Bench press: 225 pounds 25 times. Hometown: Lewis Center, Ohio. Overview: Harrison was a top-five recruit and the top-ranked defensive end coming out of high school, leading him to NFL-factory Ohio State. Harrison played four seasons for the Buckeyes, racking up 97 tackles (24 for loss), 11 sacks and an interception. Harrison was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten and was first-team All-Big Ten in 2022, when he had 34 tackles (eight for loss) and 3.5 sacks. He was a team captain. A hamstring strain kept him out of on-field drills at scouting combine. Harrison improved greatly during his final two years in Columbus after a slow start to his career. His length and athletic ability suggest he could have untapped ability in the pros.
Fourth round (113th overall) – Clark Phillips III, cornerback
Age: 21. Ht: 5-9. Wt: 184. Arm: 29-1/8. Hands: 9-1/8. 10-yard split: 1.51. 40-yard dash: 4.51 (the Falcons said they have him clocked faster). Vertical Jump: 33 inches. 20-yard shuttle: 4.32. Bench press: 225 pounds 18 times. Hometown: Lakewood, California. Overview: Clark, once one of the top cornerback recruits in the country and the highest-ranked signee in Utes history, was a significant part of Utah’s recent defensive success. He was named a unanimous All-American and the Pac-12 defensive player of the year last season after grabbing six interceptions. Phillips finished his collegiate career with 110 tackles (five for loss), a sack and nine interceptions. He scored a defensive touchdown in each of his three seasons, including two last season.
Seventh round (224th overall) – Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams
Age: 22. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 203. Arm: 31. Hands: 9. 10-yard split: 1.57. 40-yard dash: 4.57. Vertical Jump: 31 inches. Broad jump: 10′1″ Hometown: Washington, D.C. Overview: Hellams led Alabama with 108 tackles last season. In his four collegiate seasons, he had 255 tackles (7.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and four interceptions over 40 games. He had played special teams in college, and that will be a necessity for him to stick on an NFL roster.
Seventh round (225th overall) – South Carolina guard Jovaughn Gwyn
Age: 24. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 297. Arm: 31-3-4. Hands: 9-7/8. 10-yard split: 1.8. 40-yard dash: 5.12. Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches. 20-yard shuttle: 4.8. Bench press: 225 pounds 34 times. Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina. Overview: Gwyn was the 18th ranked guard by Rivals when he committed to South Carolina, where he spent five seasons. He started 47 games for the Gamecocks, which is tied for fourth in school history. Coaches voted him second-team All-SEC. He was a team captain. In 2022, he was a semifinalist for the William B. Campbell Trophy (the academic Heisman). He won South Carolina’s strength-and-conditioning award. He can play any position on interior offensive line.
