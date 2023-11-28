BetMGM North Carolina App: Legal Status & Launch Date Updates

BetMGM North Carolina App Review

Let’s review the BetMGM North Carolina app based on what we know so far. We’ll dive into the exciting details of what you can expect from this cutting-edge app when it goes live in the Tar Heel State in early 2024.

BetMGM North Carolina App Information BetMGM NC Promo Code TBA BetMGM NC Welcome Bonus $1,500 First Bet Offer (Anticipated) BetMGM North Carolina App Launch Early 2024 (Expected) BetMGM States AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BetMGM App Android, iOS BetMGM Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum

Ready for the much-anticipated arrival of the BetMGM North Carolina sports betting app? While an official launch date hasn’t been confirmed, the BetMGM NC app will launch sometime between January 8 and June 14, 2024 for Android and iOS devices.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the BetMGM North Carolina app is the projected $1,500 First Bet Offer for new customers. You’ll be able to download the BetMGM North Carolina app and sign-up through this page to claim the welcome offer for new players.

The specific promo code hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected that BetMGM North Carolina will match your initial bet up to $1,500 if it happens to lose, giving you extra funds to wager on your favorite sports. You may not get anything extra if your initial wager is a winner, but this will bring you peace of mind and let you wager with confidence.

The minimum deposit on the BetMGM North Carolina app will be $10, which is standard across many sportsbooks. Stay tuned for more details on the BetMGM NC app.

BetMGM North Carolina App Features

Powered by a partnership between ROAR Digital and MGM Resorts International, the BetMGM app has high-quality features that bettors will enjoy. The BetMGM North Carolina app is set to deliver top-notch sports betting features with exceptional highlights catering to both rookies and seasoned sharps.

Here are some of our favorite BetMGM app features that North Carolinians can expect:

Real-Time Betting Odds : One of the key features that sets BetMGM apart is its real-time betting odds. This lets you make strategic wagers based on up-to-the-minute odds for all major sports, along with more niche betting markets.

: One of the key features that sets BetMGM apart is its real-time betting odds. This lets you make strategic wagers based on up-to-the-minute odds for all major sports, along with more niche betting markets. Enhanced Offers : The BetMGM app is known for highlighting enhanced offers and promotions. This means you can expect to find bonuses like boosted odds on certain events, giving you even more value. Keep an eye out for these offers as they can improve your potential winnings.

: The BetMGM app is known for highlighting enhanced offers and promotions. This means you can expect to find bonuses like boosted odds on certain events, giving you even more value. Keep an eye out for these offers as they can improve your potential winnings. Extensive Betting Markets : Whether you prefer moneyline, point spread, totals, parlays, prop bets, or futures, you’ll find them all on the BetMGM app. BetMGM North Carolina will cater to all types of bettors by offering a diverse range of betting markets.

: Whether you prefer moneyline, point spread, totals, parlays, prop bets, or futures, you’ll find them all on the BetMGM app. BetMGM North Carolina will cater to all types of bettors by offering a diverse range of betting markets. Frequent Bonus Bets: The BetMGM app regularly hands out a high volume of bonus bets, providing you with extra opportunities to wager without risking your own funds. These bonus bets can be a great way to explore new betting options with small stakes, typically in the $2 to $10 range.

The BetMGM app regularly hands out a high volume of bonus bets, providing you with extra opportunities to wager without risking your own funds. These bonus bets can be a great way to explore new betting options with small stakes, typically in the $2 to $10 range. Same-Game Parlay+ Feature: One of the standout features of the BetMGM North Carolina app is the Same-Game Parlay+ feature. This innovative tool allows customers to take their Same-Game Parlays to the next level by combining multiple bets into one massive parlay.

Sporting a 4.8-star rating on the Apple App Store, sports bettors are clearly enjoying everything the BetMGM app has to offer. Get ready to explore all these features and more when BetMGM North Carolina goes live in early 2024.

BetMGM North Carolina Promo Code

While the BetMGM North Carolina promo code isn’t official as of yet, we expect they’ll bring a $1,500 First Bet Offer to the Tar Heel State once the app launches.

Claiming this promo code will be as simple as downloading the app via the App Store or Google Play Store, completing the registration process, making an initial deposit, and placing your first wager. Then, if your first bet happens to lose, BetMGM NC will refund you with bonus bets up to a maximum of $1,500 to place more wagers with.

Here’s how to claim the BetMGM North Carolina promo code through the app:

Download the BetMGM North Carolina app through the links on this page. Complete the sign-up process to create your sportsbook account with BetMGM North Carolina. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Place your initial wager up to the $1,500 maximum, while ensuring you’re playing responsibly. If your first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund you up to the $1,500 maximum in bonus bets. Use the bonus bets to place more wagers on the BetMGM North Carolina app.

Any bonus funds you receive from BetMGM cannot be withdrawn immediately, as you must use them in full to complete the rollover requirements. Please note, the use of a promo code is not required to claim the welcome bonus from BetMGM NC.

Is the BetMGM North Carolina App Legal?

Not yet, but while the BetMGM North Carolina app is not currently available, North Carolina online sports betting has been legalized. The BetMGM North Carolina app will likely launch in early 2024 once they’ve received a license and get the green light to go live.

BetMGM is poised to provide a legal, safe, and secure platform for North Carolina sports bettors once it does officially launch. North Carolina online sports betting was officially legalized when Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 347 into law in June 2023. Now, North Carolina sports betting apps must launch sometime before June 14, 2024.

BetMGM is well-positioned to offer its sportsbook app to North Carolinians once the regulatory framework is in place, and users can look forward to a trustworthy legal sports betting platform in the near future.

BetMGM North Carolina App Payment Methods

Convenient and secure payment methods are essential features of any mobile sports betting app, and BetMGM will ensure both your personal and financial details are protected. The BetMGM North Carolina app provides a wide variety of payment options to ensure a hassle-free experience for all users.

See the table below for more details on BetMGM North Carolina payment methods available through the app.

BetMGM Payment Method Processing Times Credit Cards / Debit Cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover) 1-3 Business Days PayPal Within 24 Hours Venmo Within 24 Hours Apple Pay 1-3 Business Days Online Banking 2-4 Business Days VIP Preferred 2-4 Business Days Play+ Prepaid Card Within 24 Hours

BetMGM North Carolina prioritizes security for its users while also ensuring you have multiple options to manage your funds.

As for collecting any winnings, withdrawal options are slightly more limited as you won’t be able to collect a payout through credit cards or debit cards. Processing times for payments and withdrawals can vary depending on the banking option you’ve selected, but rest assured, your financial information is secure on the BetMGM app.

Betting on Local Teams With BetMGM North Carolina

North Carolina boasts a vibrant sports culture, with local fans cheering on teams like the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Betting on your favorite local teams can bring many advantages, because as a fan, you could know something that sportsbook apps like BetMGM may have missed. Best of all, using an app like BetMGM North Carolina will allow you to wager on your favorite teams from virtually anywhere as long as you have a stable connection.

Here are some of the in-state professional sports teams North Carolinians will be excited to wager on with the BetMGM app.

Carolina Panthers

Playing out of the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, the Carolina Panthers are an up-and-coming team that North Carolinians will be excited to wager on. While expectations for the Carolina Panthers aren’t sky high, that doesn’t mean sports bettors won’t find good value on this NFC South squad.

Led by promising youngsters like QB Bryce Young and dependebale veterans like Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen, the Carolina Panthers could present multiple opportunities for fans to find an edge over sportsbooks like BetMGM. Betting on the Carolina Panthers with the BetMGM North Carolina app will be fun, reliable, and potentially profitable.

Charlotte Hornets

Another North Carolina team on the come up that sports bettors will be excited to wager on is the Charlotte Hornets. Thanks to the wide range of betting markets available on the BetMGM North Carolina app, fans will be looking forward to betting the Hornets for years to come.

The Charlotte Hornets call the Spectrum Center home, and with a stable of talented players like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges, bettors might be looking to place futures on the club winning their first NBA championship. Either way, the BetMGM North Carolina app will be a perfect platform for betting the Hornets.

Carolina Hurricanes

Surging in popularity in recent years, the Carolina Hurricanes are looking like a team with real championship aspirations. Reaching the NHL Eastern Conference Finals in 2023, the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to be a strong contender for many more seasons.

The BetMGM North Carolina app will be a go-to for local fans looking to wager on the ‘Canes. Featuring players like Sebastian Aho, Jacob Slavin, and Frederik Andersen, the Carolina Hurricanes could be hoisting the Stanley Cup just in time a maturation of the North Carolina online sports betting market.

Atlanta Braves

North Carolina isn’t home to any MLB teams, so many baseball fans in the state turn to the nearby Atlanta Braves as their team of choice.

Playing out of Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, the Braves have been one of the most dominant MLB teams in recent years. Having won a World Series in 2021, along with continued success thanks to superstars like Ronald Acuña Jr., the Atlanta Braves will be massively popular on the BetMGM North Carolina app.

Betting NCAA With BetMGM North Carolina

With die-hard fanbases supporting in-state pro teams, there’s also a ton of support for NCAA programs like the Duke Blue Devils, UNC Tar Heels, and NC State Wolfpack.

While some states prohibit college sports betting, and other place certain limitations on this kind of wagering, North Carolina will allow NCAA football and basketball betting with limited restrictions. No matter what college sports program you might be looking to wager on, the BetMGM North Carolina app will have you covered.

BetMGM North Carolina App FAQs

Still have questions about the BetMGM North Carolina app? Here are some quick answers to FAQs.

Is the BetMGM North Carolina app legal?

No, however North Carolina sports betting apps have been legalized and BetMGM will likely get an online sports betting license in the near future. The BetMGM North Carolina app is expected to launch in early 2024.

When does the BetMGM North Carolina app launch?

The BetMGM North Carolina app will likely go live sometime in 2024. North Carolina sports betting apps must launch between January 8 and June 14, 2024, and BetMGM is expected to be one of the licensed sportsbooks in the Tar Heel State.

What sports can I bet on with the BetMGM North Carolina app?

You can bet on all major sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL with the BetMGM NC app, along with more niche options like table tennis for example. You’ll also be able to bet on NCAA college basketball and football with the BetMGM North Carolina app.

Is the BetMGM North Carolina app safe?

Yes, the BetMGM North Carolina app is a safe option for sports bettors in the Tar Heel State. Featuring state-of-the-art encryption technology that protects your personal and financial information, you can feel safe wagering on the BetMGM North Carolina app.

Can you bet with MGM app in North Carolina?

Not yet, but you should be able to start wagering on the BetMGM app in North Carolina starting in early 2024. Stay tuned for more details on the launch of the BetMGM North Carolina app.