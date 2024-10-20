Breaking: Atlanta teen dead, 6 injured in shooting on Albany State campus, officials say
CFP Bracket Watch: Oregon is new No. 1 seed ahead of Georgia, Miami, Iowa St; BYU in and 'Bama out

Oregon takes over as the No. 1 seed in The Associated Press College Football Playoff bracket projection
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) tries to stay inbounds while running up the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) tries to stay inbounds while running up the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
By ERIC OLSON – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

Oregon took over as the No. 1 seed in The Associated Press College Football Playoff bracket projection Sunday.

The Ducks, coming off a 35-0 win at Purdue, moved to the top line as the projected Big Ten champion and new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25.

Georgia's win over previous No. 1 Texas moved the Bulldogs from the No. 7 seed to No. 2 as the projected Southeastern Conference champ. Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference continued to hold the No. 3 seed and Iowa State of the Big 12 remained No. 4.

BYU, which scored in the final minute to beat Oklahoma State 38-35 and improve to 7-0, made its debut on the bracket. The Cougars replaced Alabama, which lost 24-17 at Tennessee and fell off.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November, but for now, the breakdown via the AP Top 25:

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Tennessee. Winner vs. No. 1 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Penn State. Winner vs. No. 4 Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Texas. Winner vs. No. 2 Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Ohio State. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

Moving in this week: BYU.

Moving out: Alabama.

Next five: No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 13 Indiana, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 15 Alabama, No. 16 Kansas State.

___

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) celebrates his touchdown run against Texas as Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs from the pursuit of the Louisville defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Miami won 52-45. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Iowa State's Jonathan Vande Walle (80), Jeremiah Cooper (4), Samuel Same (45), and Matthew Bess (16) celebrate Iowa State's 38-35 victory over Central Florida during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

BYU running back LJ Martin, second from left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)

