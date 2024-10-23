Exclusive: Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
High School Sports Blog

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 1

Credit: Jason Getz

By Loren Maxwell
17 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2024 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

AAA to A Private

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

