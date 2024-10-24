Breaking: NEW AJC POLL | Most Georgia voters think climate change had some effect on recent hurricanes
High School Sports Blog

Maxwell Week 11 projections: Georgia’s top rated high school football games

Marist's Champ Davis (10) gets tackled by Blessed Trinity's Mavrick Torrico (32) in the second half at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell on Friday, August 27, 2021. Marist won 28-13 over Blessed Trinity. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marist's Champ Davis (10) gets tackled by Blessed Trinity's Mavrick Torrico (32) in the second half at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell on Friday, August 27, 2021. Marist won 28-13 over Blessed Trinity. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Loren Maxwell
33 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 1
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell summary after Week 10
Placeholder Image

Softball, volleyball state tournament scores, brackets
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

CFP Bracket Watch: Oregon is new No. 1 seed ahead of Georgia, Miami, Iowa St; BYU in and...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 1
Vote: Week 6 Falcons Coach of the Week
Maxwell summary after Week 10
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
TORPY: Atlanta’s corruption watchdog in hot water - for doing her job
Kirby Smart further explains Georgia’s ‘Squib Kick That Wasn’t’