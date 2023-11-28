Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina App: Legal Status & Launch Date Updates

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina App Review

With the North Carolina sports betting market moving from a retail-only model to an open market with up to 12 mobile sportsbooks, the Caesars Sportsbook app expected to play a prominent role in this transformative scene.

This is what we can review about the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app so far.

Caesars Sportsbook NC App Details Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code TBA Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Bonuses Bet $50, Get $250 OR $1,000 First Bet Bonus (Projected) Caesars Sportsbook NC App Launch Early 2024 (Anticipated) Caesars Sportsbook States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Caesars Sportsbook App Android, iOS Caesars Sportsbook Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum

With Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina already partnering with two retail sports betting locations in the state, they’re virtually a lock to be one of the first apps live.

North Carolina sportsbook apps were officially legalized in June 2023, and now they must launch sometime between January 8 and June 14, 2024. Caesars Sportsbook is currently operational in-person at Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino and Hotel, so the app should be quick to launch.

Based on recent Caesars Sportsbook app launches in other states like Kentucky, we expect they’ll bring two welcome offers new customers can choose from. We’ll details these offers further down the page.

Available for Android and iOS devices through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively, the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina has strong reviews. Holding a 4.6-star rating on the App Store, the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app will be a strong addition to this new online sportsbook market.

Caesars Sportsbook App Features

Garnering a reputation as one of the best mobile sports betting platforms in the industry, the Caesars Sportsbook app has premier betting features that make for polished wagering.

Some of the highlight features you’ll discover on the Caesars Sportsbook app include the following:

Quick Picks: One of the first things you’ll notice on the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina is their selection of Quick Picks. These ready-built parlays offer potentially high payouts, and they might get you thinking about building your own parlay or same-game parlay.

One of the first things you’ll notice on the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina is their selection of Quick Picks. These ready-built parlays offer potentially high payouts, and they might get you thinking about building your own parlay or same-game parlay. BetVision: Powered by Genius Sports, BetVision enables sportsbook customers to place bets within the live video player, taking live betting to the next level. Allows fans to engage with their favorite sports, including the NFL, with integrated odds, promos, stats, graphic overlays, and more.

Powered by Genius Sports, BetVision enables sportsbook customers to place bets within the live video player, taking live betting to the next level. Allows fans to engage with their favorite sports, including the NFL, with integrated odds, promos, stats, graphic overlays, and more. Swipe Features : A unique feature on the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app includes the swipe features you’ll use to place your bets. Once you’ve added wagers to your bet slip, you’ll swipe up to finalize the wager, making for a fun experience that’s different from other sportsbooks.

: A unique feature on the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app includes the swipe features you’ll use to place your bets. Once you’ve added wagers to your bet slip, you’ll swipe up to finalize the wager, making for a fun experience that’s different from other sportsbooks. Intuitive Menus : The user-friendly menus on the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app will make navigation easy. Browse the latest odds, markets like moneyline, point spread, totals, futures, and more. Place your wagers, including live bets, with ease thanks to the intuitive menus on this sportsbook app.

: The user-friendly menus on the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app will make navigation easy. Browse the latest odds, markets like moneyline, point spread, totals, futures, and more. Place your wagers, including live bets, with ease thanks to the intuitive menus on this sportsbook app. Security: State-of-the-art encryption technology on the Caesars Sportsbook NC app will keep your personal and financial details secure. You can wager with confidence knowing your information is safe on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

These are just a few of the best features available on the Caesars app. Find out for yourself why the Caesars Sportsbook app is so beloved when it launches in North Carolina in 2024.

You can find the Caesars Sportsbook app on the Google Play Store and App Store, but we’ll include an exclusive download link here that features the best promo code as soon as possible.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code

Speaking of the Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code, let’s detail exactly what we expect them to offer once the app finally launches. While we can’t confirm at this point what promo code they’ll offer to new customers, we can look to other recent state launches like Kentucky to get a better sense of what promotions they might serve up.

We expect Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina to offer new players a choice from one of two offers:

Bet $50, Get $250: Make your first deposit, place a $50 initial wager, receive $250 in bonus bets to make more wagers with Caesars Sportsbook NC.

Make your first deposit, place a $50 initial wager, receive $250 in bonus bets to make more wagers with Caesars Sportsbook NC. $1,000 First Bet Bonus: Make an initial deposit and place your first wager. If your first bet happens to lose, then you’ll be refunded with bonus bets up to the $1,000 maximum.

If Caesars does end up offering both of these promos, then new customers will be able to choose from one of the two. While both offers are enticing, we’d recommend going with the Bet $50, Get $250 offer as there’s a lower barrier for entry.

No matter which Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code you go for, make sure you’re betting responsibly. These promos are a great way to get started on a sports betting app like Caesars Sportsbook, and while they can help pad your bankroll, you should always be cautious before placing a wager of any kind.

Is the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina App Legal?

No, the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app isn’t currently legal, but there’s a good chance that changes shortly. With Caesars Sportsbook already authorized to operate in the Tar Heel State in partnership with two local retail outlets, the sportsbook app should also get legal approval when available.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 347 into law in June 2023, which effectively legalized North Carolina sports betting apps. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app will likely soon receive an online sports betting license in the Tar Heel State, with the North Carolina State Lottery Commission overseeing the licensing process.

The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app should be legal in the near future, with an expected launch date coming in early 2024.

Caesars Sportsbook NC Payment Methods

Making payments to fund your Caesars Sportsbook account will be fast, safe, and reliable. Caesars Sportsbook not only offers a wide range of payment methods, but they also ensure that your financial details remain secure.

Some of the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina banking options, along with estimated processing times, include the following.

Caesars Sportsbook Payment Options Processing Times Credit Card / Debit Card (Visa, MasterCard) Instant – 5 Business Days PayPal Instant Online Banking 3 – 5 Business Days Venmo 1 – 3 Business Days PayNearMe 2 – 3 Business Days Prepaid Play+ Card Up to 24 Hours

Withdrawing your winnings from Caesars Sportsbook will come with slightly more limited options, as most sportsbooks don’t allow you to collect a payout through debit or credit cards. Collecting a payout will also come with variable processing times based on the withdrawal method you select, however Caesars Sportsbook has some of the fastest payouts in the business.

Betting Local Teams With Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina

The local teams in North Carolina hold a special place in the hearts and minds of many fans across the state. With so many great teams to wager on, North Carolina sports bettors might be able to find an inside edge over the sportsbooks thanks to their rich knowledge of their favorite teams.

North Carolinians can expect the Caesars Sportsbook app to offer up a wide variety of betting markets no matter what team they want to wager on.

Atlanta Braves

North Carolina doesn’t have any in-state MLB teams, but many baseball fans in the state turn to the Atlanta Braves as their team of choice. Playing out of Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, the Braves offer North Carolinians an MLB club to not only follow, but also wager on once sportsbook apps launch.

As one of the most successful MLB teams in recent years, the Atlanta Braves will be a popular option for bettors on the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina App.

Carolina Panthers

Moving over to teams within the state, North Carolina sports bettors might be most excited about wagering on the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. While the team has struggled in recent years, the immense popularity of this team cannot be denied.

Calling the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC their home, the Carolina Panthers are being led by promising youngsters like QB Bryce Young, along with veterans like Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen. Having never won a championship, fans might be looking for value on Panthers futures bets through the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app.

Charlotte Hornets

Another up-and-coming team in North Carolina is the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, who play out of the Spectrum Center. While the Hornets have also never won a championship in league history, local sports bettors might also turn to Caesars Sportsbook NC to place a wager on them doing just that.

Featuring talent like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges, basketball fans in North Carolina have a ton of hope for the future of the Charlotte Hornets.

Carolina Hurricanes

Perhaps the most successful North Carolina pro sports team in recent memory is the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. Having won a Stanley Cup in 2006, along with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2023, the Hurricanes are proving themselves as serious contenders as they surge in popularity.

Playing out of PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Hurricanes will be a go-to choice for hockey fans on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

NCAA Betting in North Carolina

Some states limit college football and basketball betting, or even outright restrict NCAA wagering. Fortunately for North Carolina sports bettors, there won’t be any major limitations on NCAA betting in the Tar Heel State.

Whether it’s the Duke Blue Devils, the UNC Tar Heels, NC State Wolfpack, or any other NCAA college basketball or football program, the Caesars Sportsbook app will have fans covered.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina App FAQs

Still have questions about the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app? Here are a few answers to FAQs.

Can I use Caesars Sportsbook app in North Carolina?

Not yet, however the Caesars Sportsbook app should soon be available in North Carolina. Caesars Sportsbook NC will likely launch in early 2024.

When does the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app launch?

The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app must launch sometime between January 8 and June 14, 2024. The Caesars Sportsbook app is expected to launch in early 2024.

Is the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina app legal?

No, not yet, however Caesars Sportsbook should soon receive a legal online sports betting license in North Carolina. With Caesars Sportsbook already operating at two retail sportsbook locations in North Carolina, they’ll likely receive approval for the app to launch as soon as possible.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.