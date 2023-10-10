North Carolina Online Sports Betting: Best NC Sportsbook Apps & Sites

Although legal already, sports bettors in North Carolina will need to wait until at least Jan. 8, 2024, when the window to launch NC online betting officially opens. Once everything gets underway, prospective users can expect to see a number of top operators available in the form of North Carolina sports betting apps.

With two NC retail sports betting locations already accepting wagers, Caesars Sportsbook is expected to be among the initial operators when online betting is available in North Carolina. Other expected NC online sportsbooks include bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel, as the state could see up to 12 different betting operators made available.

Fans of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes, as well as Charlotte FC, will soon have access to lucrative NC sports betting promos using the offers on this page. And, of course, a popular ticket will be the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, as betting on in-state college teams is permitted in NC. Before everything gets underway, let’s go over all the details regarding North Carolina sports betting including NC mobile betting apps, North Carolina sportsbook promos, bonuses, as well as launch details.

NC online sports betting

North Carolina online sports betting Details 📅 Expected NC online sports betting launch 🎉 2024 💸 Expected NC Sportsbook apps (available now in legal states) 💰 DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

💰 FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

💰 bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

💰 BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

💰 Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 📄 NC sports betting legalization status ✅ Retail: Yes

✅ Online: Yes 🚨 NC sports betting availability ✅ Retail: Yes

❌ Online: No ☑️ NC minimum betting age 21 ✅ Bonuses verified 📅 October 2023 ✍️ Written by Kevin Wolff 📛 Bonus provided by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

NC online sports betting will be launching soon in the Tar Heel State, meaning it won’t be long before users have access to North Carolina sportsbook apps. Signed into law in grandiose fashion by NC Governor Roy Cooper in June 2023, HB 347 officially legalized online sports betting in North Carolina.

Thankfully for sports fans in NC, the waiting period for a launch is at least, a known quantity. NC online sports betting legislation passed (HB 347) mandates that the law go into effect in North Carolina beginning Jan. 8, 2024. Then, an official launch for North Carolina online sportsbooks is required within 12 months of the effective date.

The important takeaway from all the legal stipulations is that at the soonest, North Carolina online sports betting will launch in January of 2024. At the latest, NC online sportsbooks will launch in January 2025.

North Carolina sports betting legal updates

It has been quite the legal journey for North Carolina sports bettors. While 2018 saw the U.S. Supreme Court remove the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (a federal act), it was not until 2023 when the Tar Heel State officially legalized online sportsbooks.

Before NC online sportsbooks were legalized, the state first legalized retail sports betting in 2019. The passed legislation for retail NC sportsbooks allows for in-person sports betting at North Carolina tribal casinos. Marking the first legal sportsbooks in the state, Caesars opened two NC retail sportsbook locations in May 2021 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River and the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

The NC betting legislation (HB 347) allows for any eligible user age 21 or older to bet on professional and college sports in North Carolina. As many as twelve online sports betting operators can receive permits to provide legal sportsbook services in the state of North Carolina as per the legislation.

Also included in the bill, North Carolina will permit in-person betting at retail sportsbook locations within 1.5 miles of the eight professional sports facilities in the state. The eight locations are as follows:

Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers, NFL)

Spectrum Center (Charlotte Hornets, NBA)

PNC Arena (Carolina Hurricanes, NHL)

Charlotte Motor Speedway (NASCAR)

North Wilkesboro Speedway (NASCAR)

WakeMed Soccer Park (North Carolina FC, USL)

Quail Hollow (Golf)

Sedgefield Country Club (Golf)

Now, with HB 347 officially legalizing North Carolina online sports betting apps, awaiting users can plan for a launch at some point during 2024. But before NC mobile sportsbook apps are available, let’s take a look back at how we arrived at this point.

North Carolina sports betting timeline

The path towards North Carolina sports betting has offered twists and turns along the way. Check out this detailed timeline highlighting just how the process has played out for NC online sports betting:

Sept. 27, 2023: The creation of a state sports betting committee was approved by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.

The creation of a state sports betting committee was approved by the North Carolina Lottery Commission. Sept. 5, 2023: Gaming Laboratories International (who previously assisted in the launches of MA and KY sports betting) was hired by North Carolina sports betting regulators to assist with the launch of NC online sportsbooks.

Gaming Laboratories International (who previously assisted in the launches of MA and KY sports betting) was hired by North Carolina sports betting regulators to assist with the launch of NC online sportsbooks. Aug. 9, 2023: Former Massachusetts betting regulator, Sterl Carpenter, was retained by the North Carolina Lottery Commission to lead the state’s gambling compliance and sports betting divisions.

Former Massachusetts betting regulator, Sterl Carpenter, was retained by the North Carolina Lottery Commission to lead the state’s gambling compliance and sports betting divisions. Jun. 14, 2023: Online sports betting is legalized in North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper signs HB 347. The bill was officially signed during a special ceremony held at the Spectrum Center (home of the Charlotte Hornets) in Charlotte.

Online sports betting is legalized in North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper signs HB 347. The bill was officially signed during a special ceremony held at the Spectrum Center (home of the Charlotte Hornets) in Charlotte. Jun. 7, 2023: The North Carolina Senate and House of Representatives give their final approval on legislation for NC online sports betting (HB 347).

The North Carolina Senate and House of Representatives give their final approval on legislation for NC online sports betting (HB 347). May 31, 2023: The North Carolina Senate passes HB 347 with a 38-11 vote. HB 347 has now passed in the NC House and Senate.

The North Carolina Senate passes HB 347 with a 38-11 vote. HB 347 has now passed in the NC House and Senate. Mar. 30, 2023: HB 347 passes its vote in the North Carolina House, and the bill heads to the Senate next.

HB 347 passes its vote in the North Carolina House, and the bill heads to the Senate next. Mar. 13, 2023: Rep. Jason Saine introduces HB 347 to legalize sports betting in North Carolina.

Rep. Jason Saine introduces HB 347 to legalize sports betting in North Carolina. Mar. 18, 2021: The first two North Carolina retail sportsbooks are launched as Caesars Sportsbook goes live at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River and Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

The first two North Carolina retail sportsbooks are launched as Caesars Sportsbook goes live at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River and Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. Jul. 26, 2019: North Carolina officially passes SB 154 legalizing retail sports betting, however, online sportsbooks are still prohibited.

North Carolina officially passes SB 154 legalizing retail sports betting, however, online sportsbooks are still prohibited. May 14, 2018: The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 is reneged by the U.S. Supreme Court, officially removing the federal ban on sports betting.

NC sportsbook apps: Expected 2024

With legislation now in place to mandate a launch for North Carolina online sports betting at some point between Jan. 4, 2023, and Jan. 4, 2024, prospective users can begin to make arrangements. Of course, one of the most significant aspects to take into consideration is the multitude of sportsbook operators set to arrive in North Carolina.

HB 347, which legalized online sportsbooks in the Tar Heel State, allows for up to 12 North Carolina sportsbook apps to provide online betting services following NC’s official launch. Based on what has been the case in other states where online sportsbooks are available, there are a number of expected North Carolina sports betting apps for prospective users to get familiar with.

DraftKings North Carolina

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in participating states. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH, MA, or KY prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/.

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 DraftKings NC promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.8 / ⭐ 4.7 ✅ Low-risk new user promo code

✅ User-friendly mobile app available on multiple platforms

✅ Easy to use for first-time sports bettors

✅ Established sportsbook & casino operator

Certain to be a top operator in the Tar Heel State once North Carolina online sportsbooks are available, DraftKings is already a fan-favorite throughout the country. When officially launched, DraftKings North Carolina Sportsbook will likely provide its signature sign-up offer for new users, as the lucrative DraftKings promo code is already available in a number of states where online sportsbooks are live. New users in those states can claim the offer linked on this page to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets when they register on DraftKings.

FanDuel North Carolina

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 FanDuel NC promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.8 / ⭐ 4.7 ✅ Low-risk new user bonus code

✅ Promos and bonuses for existing users

✅ Promo code bonus bets fully guaranteed

✅ Popular sportsbook & casino operator

Another ultra-popular betting platform, FanDuel North Carolina Sportsbook will likely command a large segment of the betting population when NC officially goes live with online sportsbooks. When the state has officially launched online betting, awaiting users are expected to have access to the standard FanDuel promo code which is already available in a number of states. With the offer linked on this page, first-time users on FanDuel can bet just $5 and get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed after signing up on FanDuel.

bet365 North Carolina

bet365 BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 bet365 NC promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.8 / ⭐ 4.6 ✅ Low-risk new user bonus code

✅ User-friendly mobile app available on multiple platforms

✅ Promos and bonuses for existing users

✅ Easy to use for first-time sports bettors

Quickly becoming one of the preferred options for online bettors in the United States, it’s very likely that bet365 North Carolina Sportsbook will be available at the launch of NC mobile betting apps. Bet365 is already an ultra-popular sportsbook in European betting markets and is now available in a number of states including Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia. It’s very likely that bet365 will be one of the first sportsbooks available when online betting is launched in the Tar Heel State. If and when bet365 NC goes live, first-time bettors will have access to the lucrative bet365 bonus code using the links on this page to score a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer.

BetMGM North Carolina

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 BetMGM NC promo code: $1,500 first bet offer ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.8 / ⭐ 4.4 ✅ High-value new user promo code

✅ Promos and bonuses for existing users

✅ Wide-ranging availability and betting markets

✅ Long-standing sports betting & casino operator

Truly a household name in the world of legal gambling, prospective users can expect to see BetMGM North Carolina Sportsbook at the launch of NC online betting. BetMGM is already available in a number of states throughout the country, and users located in those states can take advantage of the links on this page to score the standard BetMGM promo code. This sign-up bonus is expected to be available when NC online sportsbooks go live and will provide a terrific $1,500 first bet offer for all new users.

Caesars North Carolina

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 FIRST BET ON CAESARS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: RUSH2GET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 Caesars NC promo code: $1,000 first bet on Caesars ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.6 / ⭐ 4.2 ✅ Mobile betting app available on multiple platforms

✅ First bet insurance through sportsbook sign-up bonus

✅ User-friendly app for first-time sports bettors

✅ Respected online sportsbook & casino operator

Fully expected at the launch of North Carolina online sports betting, fanatics in the Tar Heel State are likely to have access to Caesars North Carolina Sportsbook among a number of impressive options. Already operating two North Carolina retail sportsbook locations at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River, there is good reason to believe that Caesars will be available in an online setting when NC goes live with mobile sportsbooks. Using the promo code linked on this page, new users can claim a fantastic welcome offer including up to a $1,000 first bet on Caesars.

How to sign up for NC online sports betting

Once users have settled on their North Carolina online sportsbook of choice, the next step is to register. It’s very easy to sign up for an online sports betting account, and the process in North Carolina should mirror that of states where online sportsbooks have already been launched.

As per the passed legislation, the minimum age for legal online sports betting in North Carolina is 21 years old. In addition to the age requirement, all North Carolina sports bettors will need to provide the following credentials:

Full legal name

Date of birth (must be at least 21 years old)

Residential address

Email address

Phone number

It should also be noted that users will be required to enable the location services on their access devices when using North Carolina sports betting apps. This is so that the North Carolina sportsbook operator can verify the user is within legal sports betting boundaries.

North Carolina online sportsbooks pre-registration

Before the official launch date arrives for NC online sportsbook apps, it’s very likely that users will have access to pre-registration bonuses. These early sign-up promos offer the first chance to score sportsbook bonuses, and oftentimes they do not require a deposit.

While North Carolina has not officially set an exact launch date for online betting, we do know that NC sports betting apps will debut at some point in 2024. Expect to receive information regarding North Carolina online sportsbook pre-registration bonuses when the state officially sets a go-live date.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina

Fanatics in North Carolina are surely chomping at the bit for the arrival of legal online sportsbooks. With mobile sports betting apps set to arrive in the Tar Heel State in 2024, it won’t be long before users have access to a number of lucrative sportsbook promos.

Applying the promos listed on this page will be the absolute best way to bet on NFL in North Carolina, or to bet on College Football as well. So before everything gets underway, let’s review some of the best ways to bet on sports in North Carolina including all the most popular bet types.

Moneyline: Making a moneyline bet is one of the easiest and most straightforward ways to bet online in North Carolina. To simplify the term, a moneyline bet simply represents either team winning the game outright. Favored teams will have (-) odds, while underdog teams will carry (+) odds. To give an example, a $150 bet on the Carolina Panthers at (-150) odds will return $100 in the event of a Panthers win. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Carolina Panthers at (+150) odds will return $150 if the Panthers win the game.

Making a moneyline bet is one of the easiest and most straightforward ways to bet online in North Carolina. To simplify the term, a moneyline bet simply represents either team winning the game outright. Favored teams will have (-) odds, while underdog teams will carry (+) odds. To give an example, a $150 bet on the Carolina Panthers at (-150) odds will return $100 in the event of a Panthers win. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Carolina Panthers at (+150) odds will return $150 if the Panthers win the game. Point spread: Another ultra-popular way to bet on sports in North Carolina is by playing a point spread wager. Point spreads represent the difference (handicap) the oddsmakers see between the two teams. Favored teams will be giving (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. For example, if you bet on the Charlotte Hornets -8, you will need the Hornets to win the game by at least nine points to cash your bet ticket. On the flip side, if you bet on the Hornets +8, you will need the Hornets to either win the game outright or lose by no more than 7 points in order to cash your bet. In the event that a point spread bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a “push” and the user is refunded.

Another ultra-popular way to bet on sports in North Carolina is by playing a point spread wager. Point spreads represent the difference (handicap) the oddsmakers see between the two teams. Favored teams will be giving (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. For example, if you bet on the Charlotte Hornets -8, you will need the Hornets to win the game by at least nine points to cash your bet ticket. On the flip side, if you bet on the Hornets +8, you will need the Hornets to either win the game outright or lose by no more than 7 points in order to cash your bet. In the event that a point spread bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a “push” and the user is refunded. Over-under total: For users not interested in backing either of the individual teams in the game, betting the over-under total is a great way to play. Over-under total bets combine the scores of both teams playing in the game to see whether the sum falls over or under the pre-game total set by the oddsmakers. Just like in point spread betting, if an over-under total bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a “push” and the user is refunded.

For users not interested in backing either of the individual teams in the game, betting the over-under total is a great way to play. Over-under total bets combine the scores of both teams playing in the game to see whether the sum falls over or under the pre-game total set by the oddsmakers. Just like in point spread betting, if an over-under total bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a “push” and the user is refunded. Player props: There is also the option for North Carolina bettors to wager on individual players rather than the team as a whole. These types of bets are called player props, and they are a fan-favorite way to wager. Player prop bets pertain to only the individual statistics of the players in question and do not take team win/loss outcomes into account. During football season, some of the most popular player prop bets include the following:

There is also the option for North Carolina bettors to wager on individual players rather than the team as a whole. These types of bets are called player props, and they are a fan-favorite way to wager. Player prop bets pertain to only the individual statistics of the players in question and do not take team win/loss outcomes into account. During football season, some of the most popular player prop bets include the following: First-Touchdown scorer



Anytime Touchdown scorer



Passing yards over-under



Rushing yards over-under



Receiving yards over-under



Sacks over-under



Interceptions over-under

Parlay: Of course, a North Carolina online sports betting tutorial cannot be complete without mentioning parlay bets. Parlays combine multiple bets onto one ticket for multiplied odds and can lead to potentially massive payouts. While parlay bets can lead to massive wins, they also come with increased difficulty. That’s because, to win a parlay bet, users must hit each of the individual bets on the ticket. If any of the individual legs lose, the entire parlay loses. In the event that one of the parlay legs ends in a “push” that leg is voided from the ticket.

Of course, a North Carolina online sports betting tutorial cannot be complete without mentioning parlay bets. Parlays combine multiple bets onto one ticket for multiplied odds and can lead to potentially massive payouts. While parlay bets can lead to massive wins, they also come with increased difficulty. That’s because, to win a parlay bet, users must hit each of the individual bets on the ticket. If any of the individual legs lose, the entire parlay loses. In the event that one of the parlay legs ends in a “push” that leg is voided from the ticket. Same game parlay: In addition to traditional parlays, same game parlays are becoming a very popular method for online sports betting. Rather than having to stack together multiple betting lines from various games, users have the option to parlay multiple betting lines within the same game. This is a fantastic option for bettors who want to lock in on just one game, and can prove to be a profitable way to wager.

In addition to traditional parlays, same game parlays are becoming a very popular method for online sports betting. Rather than having to stack together multiple betting lines from various games, users have the option to parlay multiple betting lines within the same game. This is a fantastic option for bettors who want to lock in on just one game, and can prove to be a profitable way to wager. Live betting: North Carolina online sports bettors don’t need to worry if they miss the start of the game, because with live betting, they can jump in on the action at any point. Live betting odds are updated by the moment to reflect the status of the game being played and can provide massive points of value with huge odds swings.

North Carolina online sports bettors don’t need to worry if they miss the start of the game, because with live betting, they can jump in on the action at any point. Live betting odds are updated by the moment to reflect the status of the game being played and can provide massive points of value with huge odds swings. Futures: Players also have the option to call their shot long in advance with futures bets. Futures bets are exactly what they sound like, a bet on a future event to occur. Typically, the most popular time to place futures wagers is before the season starts, as there can be opportunities to lock in bets at peak odds. During football season, some of the more common futures bets include the following:

Players also have the option to call their shot long in advance with futures bets. Futures bets are exactly what they sound like, a bet on a future event to occur. Typically, the most popular time to place futures wagers is before the season starts, as there can be opportunities to lock in bets at peak odds. During football season, some of the more common futures bets include the following: Team to win the Super Bowl



Team to win Division



Team to win Conference



Team to make Playoffs



Most Valuable Player (MVP)



Offensive/defensive player of the year



Offensive/defensive rookie of the year



Team to win the College Football Playoff



Team to win the SEC



Heisman trophy winner

NC Sportsbook deposit methods

After creating a North Carolina online sports betting account using the promo code offers linked on this page, users will be ready to deposit funds and start betting. While the options are not always exactly the same across different sportsbook operators, there are a number of common deposit methods likely to be available for North Carolina online sports bettors.

Select from any of the following safe and trusted payment methods for NC online sportsbooks:

Credit/debit card

Online banking

PayPal

VIP ACH eCheck

Wire transfer

Prepaid card

Sportsbook operator gift card

NC Sportsbook withdrawal methods

North Carolina online sports bettors will also have a myriad of options available to withdraw funds from their sportsbook accounts. Some of the most popular withdrawal or payout methods include the following:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP Preferred eCheck

Wire transfer

Check by mail

North Carolina retail sportsbook locations

While prospective users in the Tar Heel State patiently await the launch of North Carolina online sports betting, they do have the option to wager in person at various NC retail sportsbook locations. The current North Carolina retail sportsbooks are located at tribal casinos, and are available now for legal NC sports betting.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

777 Casino Drive, Cherokee, NC 28719

Sportsbook operator: Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina

Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel

777 Casino Parkway, Murphy, NC 28906

Sportsbook operator: Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina

Catawba Two Kings

538 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Sportsbook operator: Catawba Two Kings Sportsbook

North Carolina online sports betting FAQ

Frequently asked questions regarding North Carolina online sportsbooks.

When will online sports betting be legal in North Carolina?

Online sports betting is already legal in North Carolina, however, the state is yet to launch NC online sportsbooks: However, the legislation in place mandates a go-live date within a 12-month window that will lead to a 2024 launch.

Can I bet on college sports in NC?

Yes, betting on college sports is legal in North Carolina: This is a true luxury of online sports betting, as there are a number of states that prohibit betting on in-state collegiate teams.

What are the best sports betting apps in North Carolina?

DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook to name a few: Expect to see the red carpet rolled out by all the major sportsbook operators when NC sports betting apps are made available.

Where can I bet on sports in North Carolina?

There are three NC retail sportsbook locations, they are Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, and Catawba Two Kings: Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina operates the two Harrah’s Cherokee retail sportsbooks, while Catawba Two Kings Sportsbook operates the Catawba Two Kings location.

What is the legal betting age in North Carolina?

21 years old: Users will be required to submit specific personal information when creating an NC online sports betting account.

What NC sports teams can I bet on?

Users can bet on any of the popular North Carolina sports teams like the Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte Hornets (NBA), Carolina Hurricanes (NHL), and Charlotte FC (MLS): Of course, NC users are not limited to betting on local teams, as they will have access to wager on all their favorite out of state teams as well.

Is Horse Betting permissible in the state of North Carolina?

The passed legislation in North Carolina (HB 347) permits sports betting and wagering on horse racing to be conducted by licensed operators/service providers: Horse betting is currently available in North Carolina at the various tribal casino locations in the state.