DraftKings North Carolina goes live Monday: $300 bonus, what you must know

The hype around North Carolina sports betting has been immense, and as the clock ticks down on its arrival, there is one question question looming.

Well, maybe two questions: When is DraftKings North Carolina live? Can I place a bet on DraftKings in North Carolina now?

For starved sports fans who are eagerly awaiting its arrival, think of Sunday as Christmas Eve. You can be fully in the spirit, but the big day isn’t quite here just yet. DraftKings North Carolina will officially go live at noon Monday, meaning you cannot place a bet until that time. However, if you’re looking to get a head start on the action, one of North Carolina’s best sports betting promos is available to be claimed Sunday.

DraftKings North Carolina: When can I place a legal bet?

There have been several moving parts in the lead up to this long-awaited go live date, but now that we’re a day away, the dynamics around the launch are about as straight forward as it gets. Here’s what to know:

Sunday, March 10: This is the final day of the NC sports betting pre-registration period that first opened on March 1. State regulators allowed apps such as DraftKings North Carolina to begin signing up players at the start of the month. Thousands of residents have taken advantage of the opportunity, earning additional bonuses for completing an early sign up process.

Monday, March 11: This is the official start date for sports betting. It is currently expected that apps will take their first wagers at 12 p.m. ET, though some could come in a few minutes early or late depending on operational specifics. At this time, bettors will be able to place wagers on Monday’s NBA, NHL, and college basketball action -- among many other sports betting markets.

What is the benefit of signing up today?

DraftKings North Carolina isn’t alone in beginning operations this week. At least six other sportsbook operators will begin taking wagers. It is a competitive environment meaning the top brands will book looking to win the battle for new customers. As such, these brands have devised extremely lucrative signup bonuses, which you have probably seen online, social media, your television screens or radio airwaves.

Part of that competition includes offering pre-registration promos that place an additional incentive alongside the traditional launch offer. After Sunday, the extra “cherry on top” comes off. In the case of DraftKings North Carolina, bettors receive an additional $100 in bonuses by signing up Sunday. If they wait until Monday, that offer is gone.

DraftKings North Carolina FAQ

Here are some answers to common questions being asked about DraftKings North Carolina one day before it goes live in the Tar Heel State.

Q: Can I place a bet with DraftKings in North Carolina right now?

A: No, you cannot place a wager on Monday, March 11 at 12 p.m. ET (expected).

Q: Can I sign up with DraftKings North Carolina yet?

A: Yes, you can. In fact, those who sign up before the start of sports betting will receive an additional $100 bonus in addition to $200 in bonuses after launch.

Q: What can I bet on?

A: Users will have access to all of DraftKings’ betting markets. North Carolina regulators opted not to restrict betting on in-state colleges and college-based prop bets the way some states like New Jersey have. In March, most bets will come in on the NBA, college basketball and NHL. Major League Baseball will draw action when its Opening Day arrives later this month.