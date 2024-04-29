NJ Online Casinos: Best NJ Casino Apps and Bonuses for April 2024

This page details all the best NJ online casinos as well as the most valuable casino bonus codes, how to sign-up, available games, and more. New Jersey Online Casinos have been available since November 2013 and the Garden State now represents one of the most robust markets for legal casino apps.

Eligible users in New Jersey can now claim the various Online Casino Bonus Codes listed on this page to start their legal gambling experience with the best casino sites. Welcome offers on NJ Casino apps include Casino Credits, Bonus Spins, Deposit Matches, and so much more.

Best NJ Online Casinos: New Jersey Casino apps

⭐ Online Casino Operator 💰 Promo Code Offer 🎰 Playthrough Requirement 💲 Minimum Deposit DraftKings Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 1x $5 FanDuel 200 Bonus Spins + $1000 Casino Bonus 1x $10 bet365 New Player Bonus up to $1,000 20x $10 BetMGM 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House 15x $10 Caesars Palace $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k 15x (slots), 30x (video poker), 75x (other casino games) $10 PlayStar 100% Deposit Match up to $500 + 500 Free Spins 30x $10 Golden Nugget Deposit $5, Get $50 in Casino Credits 1x $10 Betway Up to $1,000 Casino Bonus 25x (PA) 30x (NJ) $10 Bally Up to $100 Back on First Deposit 1x $10 Borgata 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 + $20 on the House 15x $10

New Jersey has been a trailblazing state for the best gambling apps as both online casinos and online sportsbooks are legal and available. Some of the most popular NJ Online Casinos include DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Palace, and many more.

Given that the NJ Online Casino market represents one of the most mature in the entire country, there is no shortage of platforms for new and returning players to try out. The following list includes all the available NJ Casino apps for players to download and play real money casino games.

Here are all the real money gambling NJ Casino apps that have been licensed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The listed NJ online casino platforms provide lucrative offers and promotions to allow users to claim casino bonuses for extra juice. Loyalty programs also allow players to recoup value every time they wager on the casino app.

DraftKings NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ DraftKings Casino 💰 Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 1x $5

The DraftKings NJ Online Casino app has been available since its June 23, 2020, launch date, and stands as one of the top options for online gamblers in the Garden State. New users on the platform can claim the fantastic DraftKings Casino Promo Code that unlocks a generous welcome offer to Play $5 and Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly.

Only requiring a mere $5 in wagers to activate, the DraftKings Promo Code is a very low-risk offer with a guaranteed instant reward. Existing users on the DraftKings NJ Casino app also have access to generous promotions and bonuses, and all players are automatically enrolled in the DraftKings Dynasty Rewards Program (loyalty program) at sign-up.

The DraftKings NJ Online Casino features all your favorites including classic table games, live dealer games, hundreds of slots, and so much more.

FanDuel NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ FanDuel Casino 💰 200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 Casino Bonus 1x $10

FanDuel New Jersey Online Casino is one of the most popular platforms in the state and has been available since its July 27, 2021, launch. The FanDuel Casino welcome offer supplies first-time players with 200 Bonus Spins + a $1,000 Casino Bonus to get started fast. The FanDuel NJ Online Casino bonus code is a two-part offer, and users will receive 200 Bonus Spins at initial registration. Then, if the user is down after their first day on the platform, FanDuel Casino will award up to $1,000 in Casino Bonuses to make up the difference.

FanDuel Online Casino uses a shared wallet with the FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports platforms, allowing easy deposits and complete online gambling capabilities. Users on FanDuel NJ Casino can play over 400 games including all their favorite casino table games, live dealer games, slots, and jackpots, as well as exclusive FanDuel-developed games.

bet365 NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ bet365 Casino 💰 New Player Bonus up to $1,000 20x $10

New Jersey online gamblers are truly enjoying a premium, as NJ is the lone state in the country where the bet365 online casino is available. A worldwide operator with a stronghold in the European betting markets, bet365 is continuously evolving its presence in the US through both sportsbook and casino capabilities.

For NJ online casino players, the bet365 bonus code offers a terrific New Player Bonus up to $1,000. Registration is a smooth process, and the bet365 Casino app can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store as well as on Google Play.

The bet365 platform offers over 500 casino games, including slots titles, original games, casino table games, and live dealer action.

BetMGM NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ BetMGM NJ Online Casino 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House 15x $10

BetMGM Online Casino is available in several states throughout the country, including New Jersey. First-time users who sign-up with BetMGM NJ Casino have access to the incredible 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House to get started.

The two-part offer matches any first deposit the user makes at a 100% rate (up to $1,000) and also awards a free $25 No-Deposit Casino Bonus on the House. With an extremely user-friendly mobile app available on several platforms, the BetMGM NJ Online Casino is a top-tier option for online gamblers.

A household name in the legal gambling industry, BetMGM Online Casino features hundreds of games, an impressive list of payment/withdrawal methods, and just a 15x playthrough requirement. Get started today for up to $1,025 in Casino Bonuses on BetMGM New Jersey.

Caesars NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Caesars Palace NJ Online Casino 💰 $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k 15x (slots), 30x (video poker), 75x (other casino games) $10

One of the original New Jersey operators, Caesars NJ Online Casino has been available since its November 21, 2013, launch date. Certainly worth noting, the Caesars Palace Casino is one of three online casino platforms operated by the Caesars brand in New Jersey (Harrah’s and WSOP).

Truly an iconic brand, Caesars NJ Online Casino is a tantalizing platform with a generous new user offer of a $10 Sign-Up Bonus + a 100% Deposit Match up to $1k.

Caesars Online Casino boasts a terrific loyalty program, hundreds of casino games, live dealer options, slots, sweepstakes, and so much more.

PlayStar NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ PlayStar NJ Online Casino 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $500 + 500 Free Spins 30x $10

PlayStar NJ Online Casino went live in September 2022 and is quickly carving out an impressive reputation as an impressive operator. The new user bonus code on PlayStar Casino provides a 100% Deposit Match up to $500 + 500 Free Spins to get started in a winning way.

Upon registration, PlayStar NJ Casino automatically enrolls all users in its 5-Tier PlayStar Club Loyalty Program, allowing them to recoup rewards as they play. PlayStar Casino is equipped with an impressive online cashier, authorizing lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals.

New users can get started with the generous PlayStar Casino bonus code today and enjoy over 400 Casino Games, Live Dealer action, Slots, and so much more.

Golden Nugget NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Golden Nugget NJ Online Casino 💰 Deposit $5, Get $50 in Casino Credits 10x $10

Golden Nugget Casino has been a mainstay of the Atlantic City, NJ scene since its initial unveiling as a retail casino location in June of 1985. Now offering NJ Online Casino services on an impressive mobile app (available on several platforms) the Golden Nugget online casino is a reliable option for online bettors in the Garden State.

New users who sign-up can secure the Golden Nugget Casino bonus code to Deposit $5 and get $50 in Casino Credits when they register today.

The Golden Nugget Casino features slots, jackpots, live dealer games, classic table games, bonuses, promos, and a generous loyalty program.

Betway NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Betway NJ Online Casino 💰 Up to $1,000 Casino Bonus 30x $10

Betway Casino was launched in New Jersey in August 2021 and offers a generous welcome offer to new users of Up to a $1,000 Casino Bonus. Betway NJ Casino also features flexi bonuses allowing users to cash out at any time on its impressive online casino app.

While not offering live dealer games, Betway features hundreds of classic table games allowing users to embrace a true casino feel as they play. There is no promo code required to activate the welcome offer, and it’s available to all first-time bettors on the platform.

Bally NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Bally NJ Online Casino 💰 Up to $100 Back on First Deposit 1x $10

Another long-standing member of the Atlantic City casino scene, Bally’s has been operational in New Jersey (from a retail perspective) since December of 1979. Entering the twenty-first century of legal gambling, Bally NJ Online Casino went live with a mobile app in January 2022 and is now a powerhouse in the New Jersey market.

The new user bonus on Bally’s NJ Casino activates Up to $100 Back on a user’s First Deposit. And with just a 1x playthrough requirement, users will only need to wager the amount of their bonus once before being eligible for a withdrawal.

Get started on Bally’s NJ Online Casino app today with the new user promo code for up to $100 back on your first deposit.

Borgata NJ Online Casino

NJ Online Casino Bonus Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Borgata NJ Online Casino 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 + $20 on the House 15x $10

Owned by MGM Resorts International, Borgata Casino has been active in New Jersey since 2013, as it was one of the original online casino apps to launch in the Garden State. The. Borgata NJ Online Casino app features an impressive two-part sign-up offer of $20 on the House (no-deposit bonus) + a 100% Deposit Match up to $1000.

Borgata NJ Online Casino is downloadable in app form on both iOS and Android devices and comes equipped with hundreds of casino games. Fire up the Borgata Casino app today to play all your favorite Video Slots, Video Poker, Live Dealer Games, Table Games, Craps, Roulette, Live Game Shows, and so much more.

NJ Online Casino Bonus Codes

One of the most enticing aspects of getting started with an NJ Online Casino is the prospect of claiming new user bonus codes. Each of the major online casino operators listed on this page offers a new user promo, allowing first-time bettors on the platform to begin their online gambling experience with a casino bonus.

NJ Online Casino Bonus Codes are available in multiple forms, including Casino Credits, Free Spins, No-Deposit Casino Bonuses, Deposit Matches, and more. Here are all the best New Jersey Online Casino App Bonus Codes:

It’s worth pointing out that most online casino apps also offer promotions and bonuses to existing players, as well as enrolling all users in a loyalty program at the time of registration. This ability to recoup value while playing casino games on the platform is one of the most attractive aspects of legal gambling apps.

How to Legally Gamble with NJ Online Casino Apps

Now that you’re familiar with all the best NJ Online Casino Apps as well as their associated bonus codes, let’s get started placing wagers and playing games. Follow the steps outlined below to begin legally gambling with all the best NJ Mobile Casino Apps:

While each state offers a different list of available online casino apps, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more impressive selection of options than in the state of New Jersey. With NJ Online Casinos being legal in the Garden State since 2013, the market is now robust, offering top options to awaiting players.

Ready to go? Select one of the best NJ Online Casino apps from the list of options below:

2. Create an Account and Claim the New User Casino Bonus

After selecting your favorite NJ Online Casino, create an account on the platform. Make sure to secure the new user promo code when you register for an account, ensuring you receive a lucrative casino bonus after signing up.

In order to successfully register, new users will need to provide the following information to be eligible for an account on the platform:

Legal name

Email address

Username

Created password

Date of birth

Phone number

Additionally, all Online Casino users will be required to enable the location services on their access device. This is so that the NJ Casino operator can verify the user is within legal online casino boundaries.

3. Make an Initial Online Casino Deposit

Now that you’ve selected an Online Casino app and successfully registered, it’s time to fund your newly created account using one of the approved deposit methods. While the list of payment methods is not exactly the same across all online casino apps, there are several common deposit options for players to use.

Some of the most commonly used NJ Online Casino deposit methods include credit/debit cards, PayPal, online banking, and more.

Before making your first deposit, it’s important to understand how your new user casino bonus operates. Some of the new player offers are dependent on the amount of the user’s initial funding, in which case it may be more valuable to make a larger deposit.

4. Play Real Money Casino Games and Enjoy the New User Bonus

Pat yourself on the back, because if you’ve made it to this point in the process, you’re ready to start playing real money casino games. Now that your NJ Online Casino account has been successfully created and funded using one of the approved deposit methods, it’s time to play.

Browse through the list of options including casino table games, live dealer games, online slots, and so much more. Do note that new user casino bonuses carry playthrough requirements, meaning users will need to wager the value of the bonus a certain amount of times before being eligible for a withdrawal.

NJ Online Casino Player Eligibility

As is the case with any legal gambling action anywhere in the country, New Jersey online casino users will need to meet certain eligibility requirements in order to access online casino apps and play games. The list of requirements is as follows:

At least 21 years of age

Located within the state of New Jersey

NJ Online Casinos will ask players to verify their location whenever using the platform to ensure they are within the state of New Jersey’s legal online gambling boundaries.

NJ Online Casino Deposit Methods

Whenever users create an account on an NJ Online Casino app or are just looking to reload their already existing account, they will need to make a deposit using one of the available methods. The list of payment methods for NJ Casino apps is as follows:

Credit or debit card

Online banking

eCheck

PayPal

Wire transfer

NJ Online Casino Withdrawal Methods

Of course, NJ Online Casino players are jumping into the action with the intention to turn a profit, and will surely want to know how to receive their winnings. There are several withdrawal methods available to NJ Mobile Casino players, allowing them to secure payouts with ease.

Debit card

Online banking

eCheck

Wire transfer

NJ Online Casino Games

Although the list of NJ Online Casino games is not quite universal across all apps, there are a plethora of titles seen on merely all major operators. Some of the most popular real money casino games available on NJ online gambling apps include the following:

Slots

Progressive slots

Jackpots

Poker

3 Card Poker

Texas Hold’em

Casino Hold’em

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Craps

Live Dealer Games on NJ Casino Apps

In addition to real money casino games with a digital dealer, many NJ Online Casino operators also provide Live Dealer Games. These are particularly popular with many users, as it truly creates an authentic casino feel to have a real person there dealing the cards or handling the table.

Some of the most popular Live Dealer Games on NJ Casino apps include:

Blackjack

Poker

Roulette

Baccarat

Craps

NJ Online Casino History

New Jersey first legalized online casinos in February 2013, when Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill into law that permitted the industry. After just a few short months, the state was ready to launch and the first NJ online casinos were made available to the betting public.

By the year 2018, the state was already home to 12 different online casino platforms, and now in 2024, the number sits at 30. New Jersey has truly been a trail-blazing state for the legal online casino industry, and now represents one of the most robust and mature online gaming markets in the nation.

NJ Online Casino FAQ

Frequently asked questions relating to the topic of NJ Online Casinos.

Are NJ Online Casino apps legal and available in New Jersey?

Yes, New Jersey legalized online casinos in February 2013, and launched the first online casino sites just a few months later: The state is now home to 30 different online casino entities for users to play all their favorite online slots and table games.

What is the best NJ Online Casino?

Some of the best NJ Online Casino options include DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Palace, and many more: There is no shortage of options for prospective NJ Online Casino players to choose from, and each platform features a unique new user casino bonus.

What is the minimum age for NJ Online Casino gaming?

21 years old: All users must be at least 21 years of age in order to register for an account on a legal NJ Casino platform.

Are there retail casino locations in New Jersey?

Yes, the Garden State is home to both retail and online casinos: Users have the option to gamble in-person at some of the most famous casino locations in places like Atlantic City, and can also opt for the convenience of online casino apps in the palm of their hand.

Do NJ Online Casinos have loyalty programs?

Yes, all the top NJ Online Casino operators automatically enroll new users in the loyalty program when they register for an account: These rewards programs allow users to recoup value as they play games and gamble on the platform, as that player’s loyalty points/status can be redeemed for a host of different rewards.