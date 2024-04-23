Best casino sites: Online casino bonus codes (April 2024)

The best casino sites are available in several states throughout the country as the online gambling industry continues to grow. New users looking to score an Online Casino Bonus Code have a variety of options to choose from in April 2024 with generous welcome offers from all the top operators.

Sign-up bonuses on the best gambling apps range from bet-and-get offers, deposit matches, free spins, instant casino credit bonuses, and more. This page will cover all the Best Gambling Sites for new users to begin their online casino experience with confidence, as well as a promo code.

Best Casino Sites: Online Gambling Apps in April 2024

As it stands, online casino sites have been legalized and launched in five states to this point. The best casino sites listed on this page are available in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Many of the casino sites listed on this page are available as standalone online casino apps, and can also be accessed through the operator’s associated sportsbook app.

⭐ Online Casino Operator 💰 Promo Code Offer 🎰 Playthrough Requirement 💲 Minimum Deposit DraftKings Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 1x $5 FanDuel 200 Bonus Spins + up to $1,000 back in Casino Bonus 1x $10 bet365 New Player Bonus up to $1,000 20x $10 BetMGM 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House 15x $10 Caesars $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k 15x (slots), 30x (video poker), 75x (other casino games) $10

Some of the best casino sites include DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, and Caesars, each offering a generous bonus code offer for new users. In addition to the new user promo code at sign-up, existing players on the best casino apps have access to lucrative promos and bonuses.

Online Casino Promo Codes: Best Casino Sites Bonuses

Possibly the most enticing aspect of getting started with any of the best casino sites is the ability to secure new user bonus codes. With these online casino promo codes, first-time players can claim casino bonuses to get started with extra spins, complimentary casino credits, and so much more.

All of the top online operators provide a new-user casino bonus, each of which is detailed below.

DraftKings Online Casino

Online Casino Site iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer DraftKings Casino ⭐ 4.7/5 ⭐ 4.4/5 💰 Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly

One of the top online gambling platforms for both sports betting and casino gaming, the DraftKings promo code offers a terrific bonus for new users. First-time players on DraftKings Casino can claim the welcome offer to Play $5 and Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly to ensure they get started with a win.

With just a $5 requirement unlocking an instant $100 in Casino Credits, the new user DraftKings Casino Promo Code is simply too good to pass up. And the promos certainly don’t end there, as existing users on the DraftKings platform have ample opportunity to secure online casino bonuses.

DraftKings Casino offers classic table games, live dealer games, and hundreds of slots titles for online gamblers to play however they choose.

DraftKings Casino Referral Bonus

Existing users can also secure promos and offers on DraftKings Casino, including the Refer A Friend bonus. In the Promos tab of the DK Casino app, each user has a unique referral code available to send to a friend. Then, when the referred friend registers and deposits at least $25, both parties will be awarded a casino bonus equal to the amount of that first deposit.

Jackpot Pools

DraftKings users can play Jackpot Pools for a chance to win big. Make an entry and answer 15 questions, and if you get them all correct, you win the jackpot. Each entry costs $2, and users can make up to 10 entries per pool.

The initial jackpot prize is set at $10,000, and increases with each entry a user makes. If there are multiple winners, the prize is split between the winners. If no one wins the DraftKings Jackpot Pool in the allotted time, the prize rolls over into a new pool and the Jackpot begins from that number.

FanDuel Online Casino

Online Casino Site iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer FanDuel Casino ⭐ 4.8/5 ⭐ 4.6/5 200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 Casino Bonus

FanDuel is another of the best casino sites for new users to fire up, and it features a terrific promo code at sign-up. Activating the FanDuel Casino bonus code will award the new users with 200 Bonus Spins plus a chance to get up to $1,000 back in Casino Bonuses if you’re down after your first day on the platform.

The casino bonus code from FanDuel is a high-value offer as the 200 Bonus Spins will be awarded regardless. Then, users can play with extreme confidence as they will be rewarded up to $1,000 in Casino Bonuses if they finish in the negative during their first-day wagering on the platform.

With live dealer games, classic table games, and a myriad of slots titles, online gamblers will find everything they need on the FanDuel Casino app.

Win a Share of 500,000 Bonus Spins

Existing users on FanDuel Online Casino can jump into a lottery-style promo to win a share of 500,000 in bonus spins. After opting in, users can play $20 on eligible games in a single day to earn an entry to the prize draw. Players can earn a max of 500 entries per day and the sweepstakes runs for a seven-day period.

Daily Jackpots

Every day FanDuel Casino guarantees to crown a Daily Jackpot winner by 11:00 pm EST. Simply play participating slots games (listed in the FanDuel Casino promos section), and a small percentage of each bet contributes to the growing Jackpot. The more players who make eligible bets, the higher the Jackpot grows.

When a user gets the right lucky combo in one of the participating slots games, they will win the Jackpot. After someone wins the Jackpot, the prize re-sets and begins building again for the next day.

Refer a Friend Bonus

FanDuel Casino users can invite their friends to the platform and receive a bonus in the process. Click the “Earn $$$” icon to find your exclusive referral link, then send it to your friend who is new to the platform. When your friend registers using that link and wagers at least $10 (within 28 days of signing up) you will both receive a $75 Casino Bonus.

bet365 Online Casino

Online Casino Site iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer bet365 Casino ⭐ 4.5/5 ⭐ 4/5 💰 $1,000 New Player Offer

The bet365 Casino app is an impressive online gambling platform that boasts a generous new user bonus code. For first-time players on bet365 Casino, the $1,000 New Player Offer is hard to beat as it provides an impressive safety net of bonuses.

After claiming the bet365 bonus code, new users can make deposits and wager on the bet365 Casino. Then, after seven days, their largest deposit during that timeframe will be matched 100% (up to $1,000) in bet365 Casino bonuses. Do note users will need to wager the value of their qualifying deposit (capped at $1,000) and bonus 20 times on eligible games before making a withdrawal.

Only cash stakes made on Casino games, excluding Baccarat, Quantum Roulette Instant Play, and Live Dealer games, count towards the wagering requirement for the Casino New Player Bonus. Bets placed on Virtual Sports do not count towards the wagering requirement.

Reload Bonus

Existing users on can often secure a promo when they want to reload their account with funds. During the promotional period, users can deposit a minimum of $10 to their Casino account and then click on “My Offers” to claim a 60% reload bonus of up to $100. Next, wager the value of your qualifying deposit and bonus 10 times on Casino slots (10x playthrough requirement) for your bonus funds to be eligible for withdrawal.

BetMGM Online Casino

Online Casino Site iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer BetMGM Casino ⭐ 4.7/5 ⭐ 4.3/5 💰 $1,000 Deposit Match + $25 on the House

One of the household names in the online gambling industry, BetMGM Casino is a reputable operator with an impressive history of service. With the BetMGM Welcome Offer, new users can secure a lucrative sign-up bonus from one of the best casino sites.

This is a two-part offer, the first part is a Deposit Match of up to $1,000 supplying a generous backing of bonuses. Then, no matter the size of your initial deposit, BetMGM will award a $25 Casino Bonus on the house!

With an impressive selection of online slots, live dealer games, and classic table games, the BetMGM platform creates an authentic casino feel.

Exclusive Lion’s Share Daily Jackpots

Select slots on BetMGM Casino are eligible for Lion’s Share Daily Jackpots where users can win massive rewards. Any wager of at least $0.10 on the select slots games will qualify the user to win the Lion’s Share Jackpot, and the promo is awarded daily.

There are three jackpots available each day of the promo:

All 4 One – When this jackpot hits $500, a random Qualified Player (a player who is eligible for the promotion and has made an eligible wager) will be selected to take home the prize.

One and All – When this jackpot hits $1,000, it will be split into two $500 rewards: $500 will go to one Qualified Player, while the remaining $500 will be split among all the other Qualified Players.

Community Cash – When this jackpot hits $10,000, it will be equally split among all the Qualified Players.

If any of these jackpots are triggered, it will immediately reset, giving players another chance to win!

Caesars Online Casino

Online Casino Site iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer Caesars Palace Casino ⭐ 4.7/5 ⭐ 4.5/5 💰 $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k

Another well-known legal gambling operator, Caesars Palace online casino is an exceptional casino site with several ways for users to win big. First-time players on the platform can secure the vaunted Caesars Palace Casino Promo Code which unlocks an impressive two-part offer.

After claiming the bonus code, new users will receive a $10 Sign-Up Bonus + a 100% Deposit Match up to $1k. Additionally, the Caesars Casino promo code unlocks 2,500 Reward Credits when users wager $25+.

Online Casino players will find everything they need on the Caesars Palace platform and after claiming the promo code, they can jump right into all their favorite live dealer games, classic table games, and online slots.

Slots Leaderboard Challenge

Caesars Palace Casino users can opt-in and play their favorite slots titles to climb the ranks in the $75,000 Slots Leaderboard challenge. During the outlined time period, every $5 wagered on the eligible slots will earn 1 point towards your leaderboard ranking. Users can also earn 2x leaderboard points when they play the selected games.

At the end of the time window, the top 64 ranked players who earn the most points will receive a reward of a minimum $250 casino bonus, with first place winning $15,000 in casino bonuses.

Best Real Money Casino Sites

As new users prepare to get started with legal online gambling, there are several routes to take. First and foremost, new users should be sure to claim an online casino bonus code to get started with an extra boost. All of the best casino sites listed on this page feature lucrative welcome offers for first-time players.

Then, when they’re ready to go, they will need to make a deposit using the approved online casino payment methods, and can begin playing their favorite casino games. While there are a multitude of online operators, the best real money casino sites are as follows:

DraftKings Casino FanDuel Casino bet365 Casino BetMGM Casino Caesars Palace Casino PlayStar Casino Tipico Casino BetRivers

All of the listed options above feature an impressive online casino promo code, allowing new users to get started with bonuses. The platforms offer instant deposits and rapid withdrawals, ensuring all users have a wide variety of accepted payment methods.

Some players may opt to start on Social Casinos where they can play risk-free (no real money) and become familiar with the casino feel and various games.

Where are Online Casino Sites available?

With the current landscape in 2024, online casinos are legal and available in five states throughout the country: Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. As online casino gaming becomes more and more popular, there is an expectation that this list of available states will continue to grow.

It’s also worth pointing out there are several states that have legalized online casino gaming, but have not yet launched the industry.

Connecticut

Connecticut launched online casino gaming on October 19, 2021, and has also legalized online poker and retail sports betting. New users in Connecticut can claim their choice of the online casino bonus codes listed on this page and get started today with an added boost.

Michigan

The state of Michigan launched online casinos on January 22, 2021, in a simultaneous launch with legal sports betting and poker rooms. With both online and retail sports betting now available to eligible users, the best casino sites in the Great Lakes State are available for the taking.

New Jersey

New Jersey has been a leader in the legal gambling industry, launching online casino sites all the way back in November 2013. Then, when online sports betting started to get off the ground from a national perspective, New Jersey was the first state to legalize online sportsbooks in August 2018.

Pennsylvania

Online gambling was legalized in Pennsylvania in 2017 and then officially launched in July 2019. Featuring some of the top operators in the industry, eligible users in PA can sign-up with various online casino bonus codes to get started in a winning way with their legal gambling experience.

West Virginia

Online casinos were launched in West Virginia in July 2020 and now operate alongside several retail casino locations throughout the state. First-time players can sign-up with several West Virginia casino app operators to claim a generous sign-up bonus and play all their favorite table games, live dealer games, and online slots titles.

Best Casino Apps for iPhone and Android

One of the most attractive aspects of online casino play is the practicality. That’s because online casino mobile apps allow users to access the platform from their mobile devices. Rather than having to drive to a retail location, users can fire up all their favorite casino games in the palm of their hand using an online casino app.

Available in the app store on your iOS (Apple App Store) or Android (Google Play) platforms, the following options are the best casino sites for iPhone and Android users. It’s also worth noting players can access many of the listed online casinos in a website setting on traditional web browsers.

DraftKings Online Casino FanDuel Online Casino bet365 Online Casino BetMGM Online Casino Caesars Online Casino Hard Rock Online Casino Golden Nugget Online Casino Tipico Online Casino Bally Online Casino BetRivers Online Casino

For users on iPhone (iOS): Open the Apple App Store and search for the online casino app of your choice. Then download the app and create an account to register with the operator. Next, claim your online casino bonus code, make a deposit using an approved method, and get started playing games.

For users on Android (Google Play): Open the Google Play Store and search for your favorite mobile casino app. Download the app and create and register for an account to get started. Then, claim the available online casino bonus code, make a deposit using an approved payment method, and begin playing casino games.

Be sure to claim the associated online casino promo code available on each of the listed operators. This will ensure a casino bonus at sign-up and provide new users with bonus credits or spins to play on the platform.

Table Games on Best Casino Sites

The Best Casino Sites feature an impressive list of games for users to play and place bets on. Some of the most popular online casino table games include the following:

Baccarat: Bet on whether the banker’s hand or the player’s hand will win, or choose to bet on a tie.

Bet on whether the banker’s hand or the player’s hand will win, or choose to bet on a tie. Roulette: Bet on where the ball will land on the wheel. Bet on the color, number, odd, even, first 12, etc.

Bet on where the ball will land on the wheel. Bet on the color, number, odd, even, first 12, etc. American Roulette: Roulette wheel numbered 0-36 with an extra slot for 00 (38 pockets total).

Roulette wheel numbered 0-36 with an extra slot for 00 (38 pockets total). European Roulette: Roulette wheel numbered 0-36 (37 pockets total).

Roulette wheel numbered 0-36 (37 pockets total). Blackjack: Try to get closer to 21 with the dealer, without a bust.

Live Dealer Games on Best Casino Sites

In addition to classic table games (with digital dealers), many of the best casino sites feature live dealer games. This creates a truly authentic casino feel as a real live dealer will be handling the game in question. Some of the popular online casino live dealer games include:

Live Blackjack

Live Roulette

Live Baccarat

Live Poker

Live Sicbo

Live Craps

Live Poker

3 Card Poker

Casino Hold’em

Texas Hold’em

Online Slots on Best Casino Sites

There are hundreds of slots titles to play across the best casino sites, ranging wide in both risk and reward. In addition to traditional slots, online casino users have access to play Jackpot slots and potentially win big on their favorite online casino platform.

Deposit Methods for Best Casino Sites

The best casino sites provide eligible users with an impressive list of options to fund their accounts. While not the same across all online casino platforms, some of the most popular payment methods for casino sites are as follows:

Online Banking

Credit/Debit Card

VIP Preferred (eCheck)

PayPal

Cash at Cage

Play+ Prepaid Card

Venmo

Apple Pay

Check by Mail

Bank Wire Transfer

Withdrawal Methods for Best Casino Sites

There are also a variety of methods available for users to withdraw funds from their online casino accounts. The most popular online casino payout methods include:

Online Banking

Debit Card

VIP Preferred (eCheck)

PayPal

Cash at Cage

Play+ Prepaid Card

Venmo

Apple Pay

Check by Mail

Bank Wire Transfer

Best Casino Sites FAQ

Frequently asked questions regarding the Best Casino Sites and Online Casino Bonus Codes.

What are the Best Casino Sites?

DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, and Caesars are some of the best casino sites for eligible users: First-time players on the online casino platform can score a lucrative bonus code to start their experience in a winning way.

Where are Online Casino Sites legal and available?

Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia: As the online casino industry continues to grow, it’s expected that even more states will be added to this list.

Can I claim a sign-up bonus on the Best Casino Sites?

Yes, all the best casino sites offer sign-up bonuses for new users: These welcome offers are available in the form of Casino Credits, Free Spins, Deposit Matches, and so much more.

Do the Best Casino Sites have offers for existing users?

Yes, existing users on the best casino sites can claim several casino bonuses and promos to recoup value as they play: Many online casino operators automatically enroll users in a loyalty program, which will accrue perks and rewards as users play on the platform.

Can I play Live Dealer Games on the Best Casino Sites?

Yes, several of the best casino sites provide access to both traditional casino table games as well as live dealer games: Some of the popular live dealer games are Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker, Craps, and more.