PG A.M.: Big questions loom as Georgia’s legislative session opens

***

UNDER THE GOLD DOME:

10 a.m.: The House gavels in.

10 a.m.: The Senate convenes.

1 p.m.: Committee hearings begin.

***

NEW YEAR, NEW SCHEDULE? Another looming legislative question for 2024: will lawmakers still have Fridays off?

Last year’s session kicked off with the entire 40-day schedule agreed upon on Day One, complete with Fridays reserved for rural members to drive home to far-flung districts.

Will House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, R-Auburn, keep the trend alive? We’ve heard from plenty of members who hope so.

***

PLAN AHEAD. A busy Week One for state lawmakers in Atlanta kicked off with the traditional Wild Hog Supper at the Georgia Freight Depot last night.

This week’s calendar includes the annual Eggs & Issues breakfast sponsored by the Georgia Chamber early Wednesday, followed by Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address slated for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Unlike the last two years, when the House and Senate juggled official duties with the University of Georgia’s national championship football game in the session’s opening days, the Bulldogs in the chamber can focus on the Capitol this year since UGA already won the Orange Bowl.

***

MAJORITY CASH. Georgia House Republicans are entering the new year with flush coffers.

The House GOP caucus is set to report $3.4 million in cash on hand after raising $1.8 million over the last six months. The campaign of House Speaker David Ralston, who died in 2022, also gave $1 million.

State Rep. Houston Gaines, vice chair of the caucus, sent an email to fellow Republicans that called it “by far the best off-year ever” that more than tripled the previous off-election cycle.

“These resources will be put to work to ensure victory this fall,” the Athens lawmaker wrote.

Unlike days gone by, when members were barred from fundraising during the session, new leadership committees created under a 2022 law make it completely legal for members of both parties to collect checks for their caucuses all session long. Similar to political action committees, leadership committees aren’t subject to state campaign donation limits.

***

NEW YEAR, NEW HANDLE. House Speaker Jon Burns is a late arrival to the social media revolution. He launched his first social media account on X last week with the handle @JonBurnsGA.

Happy New Year! Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous 2024. pic.twitter.com/hbUux28K2L — JonBurnsGA (@JonBurnsGA) January 1, 2024

***

ELECTION DRAMA. Former state Rep. Ed Lindsey, a GOP member of the State Election Board, penned a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger late Sunday that could have lasting implications.

Lindsey wrote to “personally recommend” legislation that authorizes the State Election Board to investigate how the Secretary of State’s office handles elections.

It came after the board in December unanimously voted to ask the General Assembly to clarify whether the state has the power to police Raffensperger — but stopped short of opening an investigation into his handling of the 2020 election.

Lindsey wrote that he has “enormous respect” for Raffensperger and his staff, but that it “only makes sense” for the office’s election division to be subject to scrutiny from the board if alleged violations occur.

“We need to recognize the environment we live in and the suspicion that is created when any government official or entity claims to be beyond public scrutiny and accountability,” he wrote.

The letter drew a sharp reaction from Raffensperger’s aides. His spokesman, Mike Hassinger, said the request calls for an “unconstitutional power grab entirely driven by election deniers” who will only be satisfied if President Joe Biden’s victory is reversed.

“This isn’t about checks and balances,” said Jordan Fuchs, Raffensperger’s chief deputy. “That already exists. It’s a power grab to stop the certification of the next election.”

***

VEEP VISIT. Vice President Kamala Harris will make her 10th trip to Georgia since she was sworn into office three years ago with a visit to Atlanta on Tuesday to meet with voting rights activists.

The event will be held at The Gathering Spot, a coworking and event space that was recently reacquired by its Black founders. Other details of the visit are trickling in, leaving leaders from local groups furiously texting one another trying to figure out who has been invited to sit down with Harris.

But the trip — one of Harris’ first stops in 2024 — serves as yet another reminder of Georgia’s status as one of the nation’s premier political battlegrounds.

***

CATCHING UP. What else happened over the last few days in Georgia politics? Plenty. Here’s a rundown:

***

LISTEN UP. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Secretary of State’s office, and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, joined the “Politically Georgia” radio show Friday.

Monday’s guests are former Attorney General Sam Olens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

Catch “Politically Georgia” live at 10 a.m. every weekday on WABE 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org. And if you miss the show in real time, listen anytime at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts. The podcast version posts at about 1 p.m. every weekday.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where a racist gunman killed nine parishioners in 2015. Officially a campaign event, Biden is expected to continue his focus on the theme of preserving democracy.

The Senate goes back to work this evening for the first time in 2024. The House returns on Tuesday.

***

CONGRESS RETURNS. The 2024 session of Congress is getting underway with the U.S. Senate returning to Washington today and the House scheduled for a quorum call Tuesday evening

There is progress on one of the major pending issues: avoiding a partial government shutdown later this month.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement that could allow lawmakers to move forward with drafting spending legislation. Funding expires Jan. 19 for several agencies, while Congress has until Feb. 2 to approve budgets for others.

The deal includes $16 billion in extra spending cuts that go beyond what previous House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated with President Joe Biden as part of last year’s debt limit increase, Politico reported. And it is $30 billion less than what the Senate had initially proposed.

Still, some of the House’s most conservative Republicans are already complaining that these new funding levels are much higher than they wanted.

“It’s even worse than we thought,” the House Freedom Caucus said in a post on X. “... This is total failure.”

Although no longer a part of that group, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was also among the lawmakers giving the agreement a thumbs-down.

“I am a NO to the Johnson Schumer budget deal,” she wrote on social media. “This $1.6 trillion dollar budget agreement does nothing to secure the border, stop the invasion, or stop the weaponized government targeting Biden’s political enemies and innocent Americans. So much for the power of the purse!”

If more than three GOP members vote to oppose appropriations legislation, Johnson would need the help of Democrats to pass the measure.

***

GREENE’S PLAN B. A resort in Central Florida canceled an event last weekend that was to feature U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after learning it was being promoted as a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Greene, R-Rome, is among the conservatives who have spread falsehoods and misinformation about the attack. She has complained that the hundreds of people facing charges for breaching the Capitol are political targets.

Although the Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee pulled the plug on the event, which was being hosted by the Osceola County Republican Party, it appears the group scrambled and found an alternate location.

Greene posted a photo of her signing copies of her memoir in what appeared to be a childcare center.

“The Commies in Florida tried to cancel my book signings,” the Rome Republican wrote on social media. “They failed!”

The Commies in Florida tried to cancel my book signings. They failed!



It’s great to be here! @WinningTeamPub



Get the book the Democrats fear the most: https://t.co/jaCX9XFnTl pic.twitter.com/iONIY7IXRV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2024

***

DOG OF THE DAY. They say passing legislation is a lot like sausage making, but don’t tell that to Pork Chop Howerton.

Pork Chop is the latest in a long line of lucky dogs fostered — and now adopted — by Betsy Howerton, the top dog in Georgia’s Office of Legislative Counsel. Howerton made history in October as the first woman appointed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House and Senate leaders as Legislative Counsel for the General Assembly.

But for Pork Chop and his fellow rescue pal, Bella, Howerton is just the nice lady who gives them treats and their forever home.

Send us your dogs of any political persuasion and location, and cats on a cat-by-cat basis, to patricia.murphy@ajc.com, or DM us at @MurphyAJC.

***

AS ALWAYS, Politically Georgia readers are some of our favorite tipsters. Send your best scoop, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com, and adam.vanbrimmer@ajc.com.