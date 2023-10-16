Georgia adjusted state revenue down in September, again

State ran about a $5.3 billion surplus last fiscal year

The state of Georgia in June completed its third consecutive fiscal year with a big surplus, but the revenue trend isn’t necessarily going in the right direction.

In most recent months, adjusted state revenue collections have been below what they were in 2022. Taking away the money the state raised from collecting gas taxes for much of September — something the state wasn’t doing in September 2022 — and overall revenue was down again 3.2% last month.

Gov. Brian Kemp has again suspended gas tax collections, meaning the state will lose about another $190 million a month, likely through the end of the year.

That’s good news for drivers, who are seeing lower fuel prices as a result.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, state tax collections are up 6.1% over the same period in 2022, but again, that’s because the state has been collecting gas taxes for most of that period, and wasn’t in 2022. Without that money, the state — overall — would be about $100 million behind last year.

The reason that matters is the money the state collects in taxes helps pay for K-12 schools, colleges, public health care, prisons, policing, business regulation and a host of other services.

The state revenue numbers are seen as a sign of the strength of Georgia’s economy since the majority of the money comes from income and sales taxes. Individual income tax collections were off 10% in September, and are down almost $140 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year as compared with 2022. Gross sales tax collections are only up about 2%.

This comes after the state ended the past fiscal year on June 30 with a surplus of more than $5 billion. Which came a year after the state ended its fiscal year with a $6.6 billion surplus. The most recent surplus was due in large measure to Kemp’s extremely conservative estimates for tax collections, which the state exceeded in fiscal 2023.

The state had about $16 billion in general fund reserves at the end of the fiscal year, about one-half a year’s spending. During the Great Recession, in 2010, state reserves were down to about enough to operate the government for one day.

But Garrison Douglas, the governor’s press secretary, said, “We still have to budget conservatively and strategically, not spend one-time money on long-term liabilities.”

The governor warned state lawmakers earlier this year that the U.S. economy could be wobbly heading into the fall, and he cut some of the money they budgeted for this fiscal year.

Still, Kemp told state agencies in August that they could request up to 3% worth of enhancements to their budgets in the coming year, a break from the past, when governors were reluctant to suggest spending boosts.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier this month, agencies took that message to heart, asking for big increases in health care, education and public safety spending and raises for employees.

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

