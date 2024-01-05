BreakingNews
Kamala Harris to make 10th trip to Georgia next week

Vice president to meet with local organizers, stump on voting rights issues
Vice President Kamala Harris, shown speaking to students at Morehouse College in Atlanta in September, is set to visit the city once again on Tuesday to meet with activists to discuss voting rights. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Vice President Kamala Harris will make another trip to Atlanta next week, this time to meet with local activists focused on voting rights.

Tuesday’s visit comes as Harris and President Joe Biden ramp up their reelection campaign with a focus on protecting democracy and what they consider the perils of another Donald Trump term as president.

The White House says it will be Harris’ 10th trip to Georgia since being sworn in three years ago.

Just last month, she attended the Celebration Bowl, the de facto football national championship game for historically Black colleges and universities. After cheering on her alma mater, Howard University, Harris capped her trip with a stop at a soul food restaurant, the Busy Bee Cafe.

That Harris is returning to Atlanta so soon after her last visit underscores the importance of Georgia in the upcoming presidential race.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

