Kamala Harris to make 10th trip to Georgia next week

Vice President Kamala Harris will make another trip to Atlanta next week, this time to meet with local activists focused on voting rights.
Tuesday’s visit comes as Harris and President Joe Biden ramp up their reelection campaign with a focus on protecting democracy and what they consider the perils of another Donald Trump term as president.
The White House says it will be Harris’ 10th trip to Georgia since being sworn in three years ago.
Just last month, she attended the Celebration Bowl, the de facto football national championship game for historically Black colleges and universities. After cheering on her alma mater, Howard University, Harris capped her trip with a stop at a soul food restaurant, the Busy Bee Cafe.
That Harris is returning to Atlanta so soon after her last visit underscores the importance of Georgia in the upcoming presidential race.
