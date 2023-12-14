BREAKING: The Gathering Spot splits from Greenwood, independent again

He did not get into the specifics of the deal that gave him and his co-founder, T’Keel “TK” Petersen, primary ownership again. But Wilson said the split was amicable and was not related to earlier acrimony.

“We wish each other well,” he said. “Both of these companies play an important role in the community.”

Greenwood — whose founders also include rapper Michael “Killer Mike” Render and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young — announced in May 2022 it had bought TGS in a partnership that could help bridge the racial wealth gap and build community for Black and minority people. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed then, but court records later made public pegged it at $50 million in cash and Greenwood stock.

But things turned contentious early this year. In February, Wilson and Petersen sued Greenwood for allegedly withholding payments after acquiring the company.

In June, Greenwood countersued, saying the TGS founders misconstrued the purchase agreement.

Wilson filed a second suit in July alleging Greenwood engaged in intentional misconduct and withheld a $5 million earn-out payment tied to TGS reaching a $15 million revenue target.

Days after that suit was filed, TGS announced Petersen would cease to be the club’s chief operating officer.

The dispute resulted in a public outcry among TGS’s 10,000 members and shortly after Greenwood and TGS announced they settled their business disputes.

Now, the two are no longer in business together. But Wilson said taking the company independent didn’t have to do with the summer’s turmoil and was rather a decision that it would be better for both companies to pursue their own paths.

On Monday Wilson and Petersen will be hosting a town hall at the club’s Atlanta location to discuss the change in ownership and what they are planning for 2024: new clubs, an expansion of the programs at the existing locations and new ways to leverage technology.

“Look, I started this business with one of my closest friends and we’ve gone on to build a business that we’re really, really proud of,” he said. “It’s going to be an exciting season for us.”

